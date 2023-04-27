What has Sarfaraz Khan done in the past 2 years in domestic cricket to earn a spot in India’s test side





Sarfaraz Khan has yet to make his debut in India, even after performing well in the domestic circuit in recent years. Once again Indian team management has opted for an experienced player rather than trying a new face in a major ICC event. BCCI picked up Ajinkya Rahane for the WTC final, replacing the injured Shreyas Iyer. Rahane was dropped from the squad after the 2022 South Africa tour. This suggested that the Indian mid-class is lacking players of international caliber or that the team management is still unwilling to take any chances with a youngster. Team India had a disappointing run in the ICC tournaments since the 2013 Champions Trophy. Looking at the Indian Domestic circuit, some players were disappointed after being rejected from the WTC finals. Sarfaraz Khan snapped again Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan is one of the most consistent hitters for Mumbai in the domestic circuit. Averaging close to 80 in first-class cricket, Sarfaraz has been knocking on the door of the Indian team for the past 2-3 seasons. Since his comeback from Uttar Pradesh, he scores big in the Ranji Trophy. Fans expected Sarfaraz Khan to break into the Indian squad after Shreyas Iyer’s back injury. But despite making their stance on youth clear in the previous year after the SA tour, Team India has gone back to someone who has played 80 test matches for team India. Staggering numbers for Sarfaraz Khan in Red-ball Sarfaraz, 25, also had a great run in 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. Sarfaraz scored 556 runs in 9 innings for Mumbai at an average of 92.66 and hit 3 centuries and fifty. He batted with a stroke rate of 72.49. It’s not just about that one season. Sarfaraz has continuously scored big points. In the 2021-22 season, Sarfaraz scored 982 points in 9 innings with a magnificent average of 122.75. He hit 4 centuries and 2 fifties in those 9 innings. His highest in these two seasons was 275 runs. In the 2019-2020 season, he also had a great time with the bat, scoring 928 runs in 9 innings at an average of 154 with 4 cents and 5 fifties. These numbers suggest that Sarfaraz has been consistent in red-ball cricket over the past 4-5 years. Yet he is still waiting for a call-up in the Indian team. What is missing? One thing consistently missing from Sarfaraz’s performance was his average batting in the IPL. Despite scoring big in red-ball games, he failed to convert that form into limited overs. Another point of discussion around him was his fitness and his weight. Sarfaraz has scored 3505 runs in 54 innings at a staggering average of 79.65 after playing 37 first-class matches, breaking 13 centuries and 9 fifties with 2 250-plus scores in the last 3 years. These numbers seem easy for any batter to get into the national team, but not for Sarfaraz Khan. Sarfaraz’s achievements in IPL and fitness have made selectors think about him time and time again. Related News | ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW Is he ready for India? Now comes the question, is he ready? Yes absolutely yes. A batter who consistently performs and is in the golden period in one format should get the chance as early as possible instead of waiting for him to slow down again. Sarfaraz’s shot-taking abilities have stunned everyone in the past and his IPL performance should not greatly affect his selection in the national team for the format he has consistently performed. India under Rahul Dravid made it clear that his intentions are clear to give young people more opportunities after the South African tour debacle. Now is the time to build backup and give confidence to the younger players. Follow Khel Now Cricket for more updates Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and join our community Telegram.

