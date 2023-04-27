Father of deceased Georgia footballer Devin Willock is seeking millions in compensation





Lawyers representing Dave Willock, the father of the late Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, have sent a formal notice to the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents that he intends to seek $2 million in damages, documents showed. Dave manages his son’s estate and sent a legal notice to the Board of Regents and others earlier this month. Under Georgia law, notice is required when legal proceedings are initiated against a state entity. The maximum amount for which government agencies can be sued is $2 million, under Georgia law. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car accident in January shortly after the football team’s celebration of their back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships. The ceremony took place on campus. Willock and LeCroy were later found in a UGA leased Ford Expedition on Barnett Shoals Road near college grounds. Police said the SUV was racing against top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. JALEN CARTER, TOP NFL DRAFT PROSPECT, PLEASE NO MATCH AGAINST REECKLESS DRIVING, RACING COSTS According to police, LeCroy’s vehicle was traveling at 104 mph before hitting a few power poles and several trees. Officials said her blood alcohol concentration was more than twice the legal limit in Georgia. Former Georgia football player Warren McClendon and another female staffer, Tory Bowles, were injured in the crash. Dave Willock’s lawyers allege that university officials knew about LeCroy’s driving history. She had previously been ticketed multiple times for speeding in the past six years. “To be clear, UGA and [University of Georgia Athletic Association] agents and employees negligently entrusted a vehicle to LeCroy,” the attorneys wrote in the legal notice. “Likewise, UGA and UGAAA agents and employees negligently hired, supervised, trained and detained LeCroy.” Georgia’s athelic director has clearly stated that LeCroy was not supposed to be driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. NFL PROSPECT STETSON BENNETT CREAMS POLICE, ARREST VIDEO SHOWS: ‘EVERYTHING I WORKED FOR 20 YEARS RUINED’ However, Dave’s attorney claims LeCroy was told to stand by with the SUV if any coaches, recruits or players needed anything during that weekend. “Supervisors handing out keys etc for recruiting assistants for the purpose of entertaining players and recruits over the championship weekend is obvious, but UGA denying facts in the media after the events is bad form at best,” said the lawyers in the legal notice. . “Public comments from the UGA Athletic Director [Josh Brooks]supervisors and administrators minimizing their role in this incident and blaming LeCroy does not lead to progress, and it is less than expected. A university spokesperson disputed the attorney’s claims that the school provided alcohol to LeCroy during the celebrations. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “As we continue to mourn the Willock family, a lawyer’s letter for Devin’s father is full of inaccuracies,” Trevor wrote in the statement. “[Willock’s attorney] the university has not provided any sources or evidence to back up these reckless claims. As we made clear, personal use of vehicles rented for recruiting activities was strictly prohibited. Ms. LeCroy was not involved in the athletic department at the time of the accident, and her personal use of the car after her recruiting duties ended earlier that evening was therefore unauthorized.

