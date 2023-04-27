Hit Parade propels SJU to Home Sweep of Bethel

Next game: Gustavus Adolphus (Seniors Day) 29-04-2023 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon Apr 29 (Sat) / 1pm Gustavus Adolphus (Seniors Day) History

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. Saint John’s baseball handed league leader Bethel its first conference losses of the season with a doubleheader sweep 11-3 and 11-10 on Wednesday, April 26 at Haugen Field in Becker Park.

The Johnnies (17-12, 8-4 MIAC) stomped to a .464 batting average with a total of 32 hits (32-for-69) including .538 (14-for-26) with runners in scoring position. Ten of the hits were for extra bases: five doubles, a triple and four home runs.

SJU batted .552 (16-for-29) and drove in 15 of the day’s 22 runs with two outs.

Bethel (20-6, 12-2 MIAC) started the day with a 3.52 ERA and a .264 opponent batting average for the season.

Four Johnnies totaled one homer and four RBI each on the afternoon. Junior Midfielder Jordan Amundson (Eden Prairie, Minn.) batted for the cycle in the doubleheader, going 6-for-8 with four runs scored, while senior second baseman Owen Dauk (Apple Valley, Minn./Eastview) went 4-for-7 with four runs scored. Dauk hit the go-ahead, three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning in game two. Senior first baseman Max Nyrop (Alameda, California) and junior third baseman Joe Becker (New Prague, Minn.) Collected three hits each.

SJU’s starting catchers senior Matt Herold (North Oaks, Minn./Mounds View) and senior Zach Selchow (Apple Valley, Minn.) both went 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

Game 1

Fueled by a few crooked innings, the home team jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first four innings of game one. Five consecutive Johnnies drove in a run en route to a six-run bottom of the second and SJU added four more runs, including a three-run bomb by Becker, in the third.

Junior Kody Dalen (Carver, Minn./Chanhassen) took care of the rest for SJU on the mound. He gave up the three runs, though all three were unearned, on three hits in 4.2 innings to win (2-2 record). He hit a career-high nine and walked two batters.

Senior Jack Haring (Ham Lake, Minn./Blaine) got out of trouble in the fifth inning with a strikeout and sophomore Connor Hartley (Inver Grove Heights, Minn./Rosemount) struckout two batters in two scoreless innings of relief.

Game 2

BU struck first in game two when a lazy flyball in no man’s land fell out in right with two outs to score two runs in the top of the first inning. The Johnnies’ bats stayed hot, racking up six runs on nine hits over the first two innings by BU’s Max Sutter. Sutter started the game with a 4-0 record, 2.00 ERA and an opposing .231 batting average in 36 innings this spring, but SJU tagged him for six runs on 14 hits in five innings of work for the no-decision .

Nyrop tied the game at 2-2 with a two-run blast, his fifth homer of the season and 23rd of his career, in the bottom of the first inning. The Johnnies then had four hits in a row with two outs in the bottom of the second to take a 6-2 lead.

The Royals answered by scoring eight straight runs (five earned) in a six-run third inning and two in the sixth for SJU’s seventh five-run run.

Trailing 10-6, Amundson led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a triple and scored off sophomore shortstop Jackson Peters (Elrosa, Minn./Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa) RBI double in next at bat. He came by to score off the junior designated hitter Owen Best (Aurora, Colo./Regis Jesuit) RBI Single. With two outs, Selchow kept the rally alive with a single and junior right fielder Rodney Erikson (St. Paul, Minn./Woodbury) reached on an error before Dauk swung a 3-2 pitch deep to rightfield for the go-ahead home run.

sophomore Quay Bowar (Burnsville, Minn.) picked up the victory in relief (2-0 record) after pitching the scoreless seventh and eighth innings. freshman Evan Soeffker (Buffalo, Minn.) finished the game with an 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save of the season.

The Johnnies play host to Gustavus Adolphus for Senior Day on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. in Collegeville.