Sports
Hit Parade propels SJU to Home Sweep of Bethel
Game 1 Box Score | Game2 Box score
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. Saint John’s baseball handed league leader Bethel its first conference losses of the season with a doubleheader sweep 11-3 and 11-10 on Wednesday, April 26 at Haugen Field in Becker Park.
The Johnnies (17-12, 8-4 MIAC) stomped to a .464 batting average with a total of 32 hits (32-for-69) including .538 (14-for-26) with runners in scoring position. Ten of the hits were for extra bases: five doubles, a triple and four home runs.
SJU batted .552 (16-for-29) and drove in 15 of the day’s 22 runs with two outs.
Bethel (20-6, 12-2 MIAC) started the day with a 3.52 ERA and a .264 opponent batting average for the season.
Four Johnnies totaled one homer and four RBI each on the afternoon. Junior Midfielder Jordan Amundson (Eden Prairie, Minn.) batted for the cycle in the doubleheader, going 6-for-8 with four runs scored, while senior second baseman Owen Dauk (Apple Valley, Minn./Eastview) went 4-for-7 with four runs scored. Dauk hit the go-ahead, three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning in game two. Senior first baseman Max Nyrop (Alameda, California) and junior third baseman Joe Becker (New Prague, Minn.) Collected three hits each.
SJU’s starting catchers senior Matt Herold (North Oaks, Minn./Mounds View) and senior Zach Selchow (Apple Valley, Minn.) both went 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
Game 1
Fueled by a few crooked innings, the home team jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first four innings of game one. Five consecutive Johnnies drove in a run en route to a six-run bottom of the second and SJU added four more runs, including a three-run bomb by Becker, in the third.
Junior Kody Dalen (Carver, Minn./Chanhassen) took care of the rest for SJU on the mound. He gave up the three runs, though all three were unearned, on three hits in 4.2 innings to win (2-2 record). He hit a career-high nine and walked two batters.
Senior Jack Haring (Ham Lake, Minn./Blaine) got out of trouble in the fifth inning with a strikeout and sophomore Connor Hartley (Inver Grove Heights, Minn./Rosemount) struckout two batters in two scoreless innings of relief.
Game 2
BU struck first in game two when a lazy flyball in no man’s land fell out in right with two outs to score two runs in the top of the first inning. The Johnnies’ bats stayed hot, racking up six runs on nine hits over the first two innings by BU’s Max Sutter. Sutter started the game with a 4-0 record, 2.00 ERA and an opposing .231 batting average in 36 innings this spring, but SJU tagged him for six runs on 14 hits in five innings of work for the no-decision .
Nyrop tied the game at 2-2 with a two-run blast, his fifth homer of the season and 23rd of his career, in the bottom of the first inning. The Johnnies then had four hits in a row with two outs in the bottom of the second to take a 6-2 lead.
The Royals answered by scoring eight straight runs (five earned) in a six-run third inning and two in the sixth for SJU’s seventh five-run run.
Trailing 10-6, Amundson led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a triple and scored off sophomore shortstop Jackson Peters (Elrosa, Minn./Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa) RBI double in next at bat. He came by to score off the junior designated hitter Owen Best (Aurora, Colo./Regis Jesuit) RBI Single. With two outs, Selchow kept the rally alive with a single and junior right fielder Rodney Erikson (St. Paul, Minn./Woodbury) reached on an error before Dauk swung a 3-2 pitch deep to rightfield for the go-ahead home run.
sophomore Quay Bowar (Burnsville, Minn.) picked up the victory in relief (2-0 record) after pitching the scoreless seventh and eighth innings. freshman Evan Soeffker (Buffalo, Minn.) finished the game with an 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save of the season.
The Johnnies play host to Gustavus Adolphus for Senior Day on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. in Collegeville.
|
Sources
2/ https://gojohnnies.com/news/2023/4/26/baseball-hit-parade-propels-sju-to-home-sweep-of-bethel.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why the US Evacuation from Sudan Left Americans Behind | Conflict News
- When Feroz Khan became rebellious for Raaj Kumar’s arrogance
- Colorado football program reverses course, gives access to transfer player practice film
- what technology?phone photo save
- Pakistan lawmakers back PM’s vote of confidence in parliament
- After Yuvam, BJP expects PM Modi to attend mega women’s gathering in Kerala
- Liz Truss is writing a book and everyone is saying the same thing about the title
- Trump who? Farages party cozies up to DeSantis as Britain’s White House hope land – POLITECO
- Amy Winehouse’s Intimate Thoughts to Be Revealed in New Book | Entertainment
- Sri Lanka records in second Test vs Ireland, top four all make centuries, 704-3 declared, first innings
- Taking fast fashion slowly with Take It Or Leave It
- 7 Generative AI Challenges Businesses Should Consider