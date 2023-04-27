Sports
Power play | Lancashire cricket club
Empower Play: Changing the Game for Women’s Sports
Lancashire Cricket celebrates women in the sport on May 25.
Our opening Vitality Blast game will take place as a T20 double header on May 25 with a series of initiatives to celebrate the importance of women and girls taking part in cricket.
12.30pm – Lancashire Lightning v Leicestershire Foxes
4:30pm – Thunder v The Blaze
Lancashire Thunder will again headline a T20 double header when they take on The Blaze in the Charlotte Edwards Cup. The club has confirmed that it will donate 1 from every ticket sold for the matches specifically to women’s and girls’ participation initiatives through the Lancashire Cricket Foundation.
As a club we are committed to empowering women and girls who want to play cricket at all levels. We have made great strides in recent years to provide equality for our women’s teams and we will continue to do so. The support of our partners has been crucial and we want to involve more of them in our initiatives specifically targeting women and girls.
Last year the Thunder became the first women’s side to play in the main draw at Emirates Old Trafford when they took on Western Storm and this season the club is providing even more support to the team and its 11 contracted players – the most of any club in the country.
This commitment began in pre-season when the Thunder traveled to Dubai for a training camp supported by Hilton, who became an official partner of the team earlier this year and launched the No Boundaries campaign, aimed at breaking barriers and providing the best possible support to female athletes within the Thunder playing squad.
This is exemplified by the creation of two new Thunder-specific positions – a sports physician and a nutritionist, both of whom specialize in the health of female athletes – made possible through funding from Hiltons. This season, the Thunder will also benefit from a dedicated dressing room with the visiting team space at Emirates Old Trafford transformed for the women’s team.
If you can see it, you can be it.
