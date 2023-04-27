I want to become Africa Table Tennis Queen – Augustina Baidoo





Augustina Baidoo, a young enterprising table tennis player from Ghana, has revealed that she wants to become one of the best players in the world. Actually, I want to become the best on the African continent and one of the best in the world. My dream is to become an African Table Tennis Queen and take over from the likes of Ethel Jacks, she told Yours Truly in an exclusive interview at the Trust Sports Emporium. According to the Private of the Ghana Army, she believes table tennis can take her far as an athlete and soldier. The confident rising star who is currently Ghana’s number one among female players said the sky is her limit and wants to go very high. She thanked her coaches in the Ghana Army, Staff Sergeant Moses Tagoe and National Team, Coaches Eben Whyte and Robert Tetteh and Head Coach Owusu Ansah for teaching her a lot and wouldn’t forget to add their contribution to her success story. She sees a very bright future for herself and for Ghana Table Tennis. She was confident that Ghana will excel at the upcoming 13th African Games scheduled for 2024. She said the West African Regional Championship has exposed her to a lot of things in the game and hopes the government will let them go out on a jaunt to sharpen up for the African Games. She was champion at the recent national championship held in Tamale and contributed to her club, Ghana Army, to win the 2022 Greater Accra League Competition. Send your news stories to [email protected]

