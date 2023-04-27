Skyhawks SB downed by UMaine in DH





EASTON, Massachusetts (April 26, 2023) – Today, the Stonehill College softball team hosted a non-conference doubleheader against the Black Bears of the University of Maine, where the Skyhawks battled to the end, but lost to Maine in both games. Game 1: The Skyhawks played their first game of the day with a 3 p.m. start, cutting the game off via the mercy rule until the fifth inning, losing by a score of 0–9. Notable achievements: Key moments: The Skyhawks fought hard through the first game, but couldn’t get past the Black Bear defense. Stonehill couldn’t make it home and lost the first game.

In the top of the first inning, the Skyhawks prevented Maine from reaching base.

In the bottom of the third inning, centerfielder Natalie Bottiglieri stepped to the plate and singled to left to become first. Next, Bottiglieri takes second place on an infield single from shortstop Emily Nardelli. But the centerfielder was eliminated in third on a grounder by the first baseman Paige Wodarski.

stepped to the plate and singled to left to become first. Next, Bottiglieri takes second place on an infield single from shortstop But the centerfielder was eliminated in third on a grounder by the first baseman Still in the bottom of the third, catcher Isabella Therrien singled to center left, moving Wodarski to second and Nardelli to third, before ending the inning soon after.

singled to center left, moving Wodarski to second and Nardelli to third, before ending the inning soon after. Throwing for the Skyhawks, Skylar Brandemarte pitched in the first half of the game and struck out 21 batters. In the second half of the game, Lauren Donovan took over and struckout seven batters before the end of the game. Pitching Records: Win: Maine- Zettlemoyer (54-25), A. Rieth (20-13) Loss: Stonehill Skylar Brandemarte (40-21), Lauren Donovan (20-7) Game 2: Immediately afterwards, the Skyhawks played their second game of the day with stronger hitting, as a result of which Stonehill put four runs on the board, but lost 4-9. Notable achievements: Key moments: Trailing the Black Bears, the Skyhawks were not able to come home until the bottom of the fifth inning, where second basemen Courtney Brochu reached first base on a fielder’s choice, which moved third basemen Shannon Conte to second and sending home Therrien to put the Skyhawks up 1-7.

reached first base on a fielder’s choice, which moved third basemen to second and sending home Therrien to put the Skyhawks up 1-7. In the bottom of the sixth inning, with Nardelli at second and right fielder Megan Weis on the third, catcher Jessica Bril grounded out to second base to earn an SAC while Weis was sent home to score, also bringing in an RBI.

on the third, catcher grounded out to second base to earn an SAC while Weis was sent home to score, also bringing in an RBI. Soon after, Therrien singled to shortstop, moving him to first base and sending home Nardelli to put the Skyhawks up 3-9.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Brochu hit a deep double to center right to start a strong at bat. Immediately afterwards, with pinch-runner Chloe Kelly on the second, left fielder Alexa Adinolfi singled into centerfield to send Kelly home to score and end the game with a score of 4–9.

on the second, left fielder singled into centerfield to send Kelly home to score and end the game with a score of 4–9. Starting in the circle, Kelly Mayette threw two strikeouts and 14 strikeouts. Pitching in the second inning, pitcher Skylar Brandemarte threw 25 strikes. Pitching Records: Win: Maine- C. Fallon (59-26), A. Gruitch (54-25) Loss: Stonehill Kelly Mayette (35-14), Skylar Brandemarte (48-25) Next one: The softball team will play again on Friday, April 28e in New Britain, Connecticut to play in a Northeast Conference doubleheader against Central Connecticut State University at 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM, closing the 2023 season for the Skyhawks. For the latest Stonehill Athletics news, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter, Facebook And Instagram. Fans can also use the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile apppowered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stonehillskyhawks.com/sports/sball/2022-23/releases/20230426zss475 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos