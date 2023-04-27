Yes or no on transfer QB Tyler Buchner





Tuesday was filled with discussions for many Alabama football fans about former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner visiting the Crimson Tide. According to most media reports, Buchner would indeed be in Tuscaloosa soon. Much of the conversation is fueled by the fact that Buchner played for Crimson Tide Offensive Coordinator, Tommy Rees at Notre Dame. Buchner may have been the starter for the Irish going forward, but that role went to Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman. Many Crimson Tide fans don’t take the news of a Buchner visit very well. Bama Hamer early in one Twitter opinion poll; yes or no, should Alabama add Buchner? Almost 74% of the answers were ‘No’. A common opinion on message boards is that Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson are better than Buchner. Although mentioned less frequently, some message board comments also rate Dylan Lonergan as better. Part of the Crimson Tide fan base is convinced that all of Alabama’s current quarterbacks are better than Buchner. Fans don’t get a vote. Only two people do that; Tommy Rees and Nick Saban. But fans have reason to worry about the impact of possibly adding Buchner. The big question is how many and which of the current QBs would carry over if Buchner joins the Crimson Tide. The window on those decisions is short. The Portal entry window closes after April 30. Does Alabama Football Need Tyler Buchner? Buchner played in 13 games over two seasons for the Fighting Irish. His stats do not indicate potential greatness. Pass Completions (67-of-118) for 56.8%

Six touchdown passes and eight interceptions

82 rushes for 459 yards

Avg. rush was 5.6 meters, but only 3.4 meters in his three games in 2022 Given the touchdown to interception ratio, Buchner doesn’t seem to fit Nick Saban’s mantra, we never want to turn it around again. Note: Tyler Buchner stats provided by Sports reference. But unless Tommy Rees only allows a courtesy call as a favor to Buchner, Buchner must have value that many of us don’t see. It’s hard to believe that more depth is needed at QB. Unless the Alabama football staff knows that one of the Tide’s four men is about to jump into the Portal. Still, Buchner has been a starter and he must be looking for a fresh start. Not only is he not guaranteed to come to Tuscaloosa, but he also risks the chance of never seeing the field. There are better options for Buchner. Auburn would be one. Hugh Freeze is desperate to add a quarterback. Alabama fans can wisely fall back on Nick Saban’s confidence. Although in this case it is more difficult than usual.

