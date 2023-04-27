Tennis legend Martina Navratilova lashes out at Lia Thomas after lashing out at feminists





Tennis legend Martina Navratilova ripped Lia Thomas after the transgender swimmer, who won an NCAA women’s swimming championship, criticized the “half support” she claimed to receive. Thomas said on the “Dear Schuyler” podcast with Bailar Schuyler, the first openly transgender NCAA swimmer, that those who support her as a person, but not her pursuit of sports, are “using the guise of feminism to push transphobic beliefs a little bit. “. Navratilova denounced Thomas’ comments in a tweet on Wednesday. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM “NEWSFLASH Lia – it’s not fair. We shouldn’t have to explain it to you over and over again. Stop explaining feminism to feminists too.” wrote Navratilova. The nine-time Wimbledon champion has been an activist for the gay community but opposed transgender women competing against biological women in sports. Last month, she applauded World Athletics for adopting a policy to exclude transgender female athletes from women’s competitions. She called it a “step in the right direction.” TRANSGENDER SWIMMING PIONEER REJECTS ‘BIOLOGICAL ADVANTAGE’ FOR FEMALE TRANSPORTERS, CITES MICHAEL PHELPS “In the wake of the World Athletics announcement, I think it would be the best idea to have biological women and biological girls categories and then an open category,” she wrote in an op-ed in The Times of UK. “It would be a category for everyone: men who identify as men; women who identify as women; women who identify as men; men who identify as women; non-binary, it would be an umbrella term. done explored in athletics and swimming in Britain. “Organic women are most likely to compete in the organic women category because that’s their best chance of winning and the principle of fairness is upheld. With an open category, there are no question marks, no conditions, no asterisks, no doubts. is a simple solution. “Once someone goes through male puberty, that physical advantage is indelible. You can’t just turn back the clock, for example by trying to lower testosterone levels.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Navratilova said she hoped the decision would lead to other sports following her example.

