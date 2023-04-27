Jack Han says Sharks smart to re-sign Hertl, why his game should age like Pavelski’s

Jack He thinks Tomas Hertl will age better as a player than Timo Meier.

The Sharks made the right decision to sign Hertl for the long haul as he is a player whose game should age relatively well. And I would say, should age better than, say, Timo Meier, Han told San Jose Hockey Now. Because Timo Meier is a player who I think sees the game more north-south, has less nuance in his game and relies more on his speed. So I think they made a good decision there [to trade Meier].

Suffice to say, despite Hertl’s self-admitted up and down campaign, the hockey tactics and player development guru is in his corner.

With all that in mind, I recently spoke to Han about his new Hockey Tactics 2023 book, and he shared great insights on how Erik Karlsson creates organizational value, Hertl, and how Jacob Peterson caught his attention.

Han is perhaps best known for his work in analytics, player development, scouting and coaching in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization. Currently, he is a coaching consultant for ZSC Lions, Connecticut Whale and high level players around the world.

It was such a fascinating 35 minute talk that I am going to release it in three parts.

Today it’s Hertl’s turn: Han talks at length about the nuance in Hertl’s game and how he can become a Joe Pavelski or Joe Thornton-esque buffer for younger linemates.

Before you start, I recommend you watch Hans’ video on the details in Hertl’s game, and how that has helped Karlsson this season:

Also make sure you get Hans Hockey Tactics 2023, detailing the systems of all 32 NHL teams, including the San Jose Sharks.

Hertl protects the puck so masterfully

Han, on why he’s optimistic about Tomas Hertl playing well into his 30s and what makes him so valuable to a rebuilding team:

He has impressed me because I think his game will age pretty well as long as he stays healthy and motivated.

He’s been signing for a lot of money for a long time, but I really see him becoming more of a Joe Pavelski-esque player in his thirties, even mid to late thirties. We already see [in Hockey Tactics 2023] how he helped Karlsson by covering him defensively and being available in the defense zone.

Offensively too, I’m going to do a video analysis of that, but he’s so good at using his body to protect the puck and he’s very handy at making those little plays and reaching the net and good timing. A lot of the Joe Pavelski stuff.

To me, when you’re going through a remodel, you need some constants. You need some core players that stick around. For the kings, it is [Anze] Copy and [Drew] Thoughtful. They’re still big players for them and I think Hertl can be.

Even if we are talking about three to five years.

By doing the things he’s really good at, he can play with an Eklund or even players who aren’t on the Sharks yet. Because you can plug in a younger player with size, speed and skill, who’s a little less polished, and Hertl is going to do the dirty work and would be a really good addition. Like Pavelski is to Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson. I don’t think Hintz or Robertson would be the player they are today without playing and learning alongside Pavelski.

That’s me [likely] seeing of Hertl over the next few years. We need to find some good wingers for him to develop. He’s the kind of guy that’s really valuable to have if you want to turn this thing around in the next three to five years.

Han, about what strikes him about Hertl’s game:

I see a lot of understanding for how to place the puck and how to position his body to extend play.

The biggest challenge for young offensive players moving up is that you’re used to being the top scorer on your team or in your league, and you’re used to skating through people or shooting pucks through goalkeepers. Whereas once you hit the NHL it’s not just about wanting to take risks and get the puck to the net when it’s there but when the game isn’t there you have to find ways to change direction , to economize, [and] extend the game so you can involve your teammates.

Hertl, if you recall earlier this season, Timo Meier and Kevin Labanc were his two most featured wingers. Those players, they have some warts on their game in terms of holding on to the puck, or helping their teammates, or defending defensively. But Hertl does that so well. Labanc could use his shot because he gets pucks where he likes to get them. Meier is able to attack from the rush, take offensive risks, have that poaching mentality to score from the rush.

You’ll find those qualities in younger players, especially if you like having an early pick, like a pick in the first or second round. In general, if you go for an attacker, those are the kinds of offensive skills you can get [high] from the design. But it’s harder to develop that nuance unless you already have those players.

For me, Hertl developed his game because early in his career when he played with Joe Thornton, Thornton was that man. While Hertl was the man who stood on the wing, made shots, took risks and carried the puck himself. And now Hertl has softened into a kind of Pavelski or a Thornton, who may be a little less fast and won’t beat you one-on-one as often, but is capable of creating plays for teammates.

Han, on how hard losing the San Jose Sharks can be to Hertl:

It’s a tough place for a player to be in. I’ve been on really good teams and now the team is rebuilding, but you stay for the long haul.

Like you look at Doughty in LA for example. He had a few years where his stats really went downhill. And if you watched him play, he clearly wasn’t as engaged and competitive as he was deep in a playoff run when he had the chance to change the game whenever he got on the ice.

I see [Hertl’s] game is evolving in the right direction, he has to persevere and he has to keep improving it. But I think he has the game to age really well as an NHL player. The thing for him is just to be patient, keep plugging in, and have faith that eventually he’ll play a Roope Hintz or Jason Robertson or Miro Heiskanen around him. Then he will again be that difference maker in a very good team.

Once you’re an elite NHL’er, in your 30s, you see a lot of those players drop out. Maybe it’s because of an injury, maybe because they’re not that committed mentally, but a lot of times you just lose the courage to do the best you absolutely can because it doesn’t really matter. Especially after you sign a big contract.

Han, on why he’s optimistic that Hertl’s game will age well, even if his skating slows down:

It’s not slow, but once you hit 30, of course, a lot of that explosiveness or speed change won’t be there. But for him, it’s holding on to the puck, protecting it, getting opponents on his back rather than personally challenging them and finding short passes to his linemates. So they can take it to the net.

The way he plays is like a typical North American two-way center. See it this way. Jonathan Toews in his prime, or Sidney Crosby, Hertl does a lot of that stuff.

Just because he’s European, and may have had some reputation early in his career, doesn’t mean he’s not good at it now. I think that will help him prolong his career. I like the way he’s playing and I think he’s going to be part of the solution for San Jose.