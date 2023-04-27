Connect with us

Internationally renowned sports event WTT Champions Macao 2023 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group successfully concluded

MACAO

,

April 27, 2023

WTT Champions Macau 2023 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macau SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-hosted by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, was successfully closed on

April 23

at Macao Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion. The exciting matches were well received by

Macaos

residents and tourists, who witnessed the triumphant victories of

from China

Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu in the men's and women's singles tournaments. During the awards ceremony, the two champions were presented by distinguished guests, including Mr.

Cheong Weng Chon

, Acting General Director of the Macao SAR; Mrs. Petra Sörling, President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF); Mr.

Liu Guoliang

, ITTF Vice Chairman, WTT Board Chairman and Chairman of China Table Tennis Federation; Mrs.

Yan Zhichan

, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; Mr. Sun Xiangyang, Deputy Commissioner of the Commissariat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

the People's Republic of China

in the Macau SAR; Ms. Ao Ieong U, Macao SAR Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Mr.

Steve Dainton

, ITTF Group Chief Executive Officer, WTT Board Director; Mr.

Philip Cheng

, director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr.

Li Ning

, LI-NING brand founder, group executive chairman; and Mr. Hao Linian, Vice General Manager of Ganten Group.


loved

April 17 to 23

The 2023 WTT Champions Macao featured 64 of the world's top male and female singles players, including Wang Chuqin, Wang Manyu,

Fan Zhengdong

,

Mom tall

Liang Jingkun, Sun Yingsha,

Chen Meng

And

Wang Yidi

by

China

;

Tomokazu Harimoto

Yukiya Uda,

Mime it

,

Hina Hayata

And

Kasumi Ishikawa

by

Japan

; Truls Moregårdh pious

Sweden

; Hugo Calderano van

Brazil

; Dang Qiu and

Dimitri Ovtcharov

by

Germany

; and Doo Hoi Kem and

Wong Chun Ting

by

Hong Kong, China

. This year's event was expanded from five days to seven days in hopes of giving table tennis fans from around the world more time to visit

Macau

and witness the excitement.

In honor of World Table Tennis Day, op

April 23

which was also the last day of the WTT Champions Macao 2023, GEG joined with the sports office of the Macau SAR Government, WTT and the Macau Table Tennis General Association to jointly organize a promotional activity at Ruins of

Saint Paul

one of the

Macaos

most famous world heritage sites. With the interactive and joyful playoffs between the distinguished guests and members of the Macao Youth Table Tennis Academy, Macau Special Olympics ("MSO"), the GEG Volunteers Team and world-class table tennis athletes, including

Fan Zhengdong

Liang Jingkun, Lin Shidong,

Alexis Lebrun

Felix Lebrun, Sun Yingsha,

Wang Yidi

, Chen Xingtong, Qian Tianyi and Zhu Sibing, the event attracted a large number of tourists, table tennis fans and spectators. With this initiative, GEG hoped to promote sport for everyone and show the versatile charm of sport

Macaos

World Heritage Sites, advocating for social inclusion and support

Macau

to become a healthy and harmonious community.

Since its debut in 2020, the WTT tournaments have created a table tennis craze

Macau

residents and tourists while injecting vitality

Macaos

sports industry. With GEG as the presenting partner of the event for three consecutive times, this year GEG joined the Sports Office of the Macau SAR Government and WTT as co-organizers of the "WTT Champions Macao 2023" and presented a series of exciting competitions, along with a variety of promotional activities, to encourage table tennis enthusiasts to participate in this international sporting event and enrich their sports tourism experience.

In the future, GEG will continue to actively promote sports and the related exchanges in the community, develop local sports, promote and help the development of "tourism + sports"

Macau

establishes itself as a multi-sport host city and "World Center for Tourism and Leisure".

For more event photos, visit:

click here


About Galaxy Entertainment Group (HKEx Stock Code: 27)

Galaxy Entertainment Group ("GEG" or the "Group") is one of the world's leading resort, hospitality and gaming companies. It primarily develops and operates a large portfolio of integrated resort, retail, dining, hotel and gaming facilities

Macau

. The Group is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is part of the Hang Seng Index.

GEG was one of three original concessionaires

Macau

when the gaming industry was liberalized in 2002. In 2022, GEG received a new gambling concession that is valid from

January 1, 2023

Unpleasant

December 31, 2032

. GEG has a successful track record of delivering innovative, spectacular and award-winning properties, products and services, backed by a "World Class, Asian Heart" service philosophy, which has enabled it to consistently outperform the market in the area of

Macau

.

GEG operates three flagship destinations in

Macau

: on Cotai, Galaxy Macau™, one of the world's largest integrated destination resorts, and adjacent Broadway Macau™, a unique entertainment and dining street destination; and on the StarWorld Macau Peninsula, an award-winning premium property.

The Group has the largest undeveloped land bank of all concessionaires

Macau

. When The Next Chapter of the Cotai development is complete, GEG's resort footprint on Cotai will double to over 2 million square feet, making the resorts, entertainment and MICE region one of the largest and most diverse integrated destinations in the world. GEG is also advancing plans for its Hengqin project and we are also expanding our focus beyond Hengqin and

Macau

to potentially take up opportunities in the rapidly expanding Greater Bay Area. These projects will help develop and support GEG

Macau

in its vision to become a World Center for Tourism and Leisure.

In

July 2015

GEG made a strategic investment in Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers in

Monaco

("Monte-Carlo SBM"), a world-renowned owner and operator of iconic luxury hotels and resorts in the Principality

Monaco

. GEG continues to explore a range of international development opportunities with Monte-Carlo SBM.

GEG is committed to providing unique, world-class experiences to its guests and building a sustainable future for the communities in which it operates. For more information about the Group, please visit

www.galaxyentertainment.com

decision
SOURCE Galaxy Entertainment Group

Related Topics: