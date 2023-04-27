Internationally renowned sports event WTT Champions Macao 2023 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group successfully concluded





MACAO





,





April 27, 2023





/PRNewswire/ — WTT Champions Macau 2023 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macau SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-hosted by the Macau Table Tennis General Association , was successfully closed on



April 23



at Macao Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion. The exciting matches were well received by



Macaos



residents and tourists, who witnessed the triumphant victories of



from China



Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu in the men’s and women’s singles tournaments. During the awards ceremony, the two champions were presented by distinguished guests, including Mr.



Cheong Weng Chon



, Acting General Director of the Macao SAR; Mrs. Petra Sörling, President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF); Mr.



Liu Guoliang



, ITTF Vice Chairman, WTT Board Chairman and Chairman of China Table Tennis Federation; Mrs.



Yan Zhichan



, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Mr. Sun Xiangyang, Deputy Commissioner of the Commissariat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs



the People’s Republic of China



in the Macau SAR; Ms. Ao Ieong U, Macao SAR Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Mr.



Steve Dainton



, ITTF Group Chief Executive Officer, WTT Board Director; Mr.



Philip Cheng



, director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr.



Li Ning



, LI-NING brand founder, group executive chairman; and Mr. Hao Linian, Vice General Manager of Ganten Group.

loved



April 17 to 23



The 2023 WTT Champions Macao featured 64 of the world’s top male and female singles players, including Wang Chuqin, Wang Manyu,



Fan Zhengdong



,



Mom tall



Liang Jingkun, Sun Yingsha,



Chen Meng



And



Wang Yidi



by



China



;



Tomokazu Harimoto



Yukiya Uda,



Mime it



,



Hina Hayata



And



Kasumi Ishikawa



by



Japan



; Truls Moregårdh pious



Sweden



; Hugo Calderano van



Brazil



; Dang Qiu and



Dimitri Ovtcharov



by



Germany



; and Doo Hoi Kem and



Wong Chun Ting



by



Hong Kong, China



. This year’s event was expanded from five days to seven days in hopes of giving table tennis fans from around the world more time to visit



Macau



and witness the excitement.

In honor of World Table Tennis Day, op



April 23



which was also the last day of the WTT Champions Macao 2023, GEG joined with the sports office of the Macau SAR Government, WTT and the Macau Table Tennis General Association to jointly organize a promotional activity at Ruins of



Saint Paul



one of the



Macaos



most famous world heritage sites. With the interactive and joyful playoffs between the distinguished guests and members of the Macao Youth Table Tennis Academy, Macau Special Olympics (“MSO”), the GEG Volunteers Team and world-class table tennis athletes, including



Fan Zhengdong



Liang Jingkun, Lin Shidong,



Alexis Lebrun



Felix Lebrun, Sun Yingsha,



Wang Yidi



, Chen Xingtong, Qian Tianyi and Zhu Sibing, the event attracted a large number of tourists, table tennis fans and spectators. With this initiative, GEG hoped to promote sport for everyone and show the versatile charm of sport



Macaos



World Heritage Sites, advocating for social inclusion and support



Macau



to become a healthy and harmonious community.

Since its debut in 2020, the WTT tournaments have created a table tennis craze



Macau



residents and tourists while injecting vitality



Macaos



sports industry. With GEG as the presenting partner of the event for three consecutive times, this year GEG joined the Sports Office of the Macau SAR Government and WTT as co-organizers of the “WTT Champions Macao 2023” and presented a series of exciting competitions, along with a variety of promotional activities, to encourage table tennis enthusiasts to participate in this international sporting event and enrich their sports tourism experience.

In the future, GEG will continue to actively promote sports and the related exchanges in the community, develop local sports, promote and help the development of “tourism + sports”



Macau



establishes itself as a multi-sport host city and “World Center for Tourism and Leisure”.

For more event photos, visit:





click here









GEG is committed to providing unique, world-class experiences to its guests and building a sustainable future for the communities in which it operates. For more information about the Group, please visit



www.galaxyentertainment.com





