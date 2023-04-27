Sports
Internationally renowned sports event WTT Champions Macao 2023 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group successfully concluded
MACAO
,
April 27, 2023
/PRNewswire/ — WTT Champions Macau 2023 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macau SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-hosted by the Macau Table Tennis General Association , was successfully closed on
April 23
at Macao Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion. The exciting matches were well received by
Macaos
residents and tourists, who witnessed the triumphant victories of
from China
Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu in the men’s and women’s singles tournaments. During the awards ceremony, the two champions were presented by distinguished guests, including Mr.
Cheong Weng Chon
, Acting General Director of the Macao SAR; Mrs. Petra Sörling, President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF); Mr.
Liu Guoliang
, ITTF Vice Chairman, WTT Board Chairman and Chairman of China Table Tennis Federation; Mrs.
Yan Zhichan
, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Mr. Sun Xiangyang, Deputy Commissioner of the Commissariat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
the People’s Republic of China
in the Macau SAR; Ms. Ao Ieong U, Macao SAR Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Mr.
Steve Dainton
, ITTF Group Chief Executive Officer, WTT Board Director; Mr.
Philip Cheng
, director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr.
Li Ning
, LI-NING brand founder, group executive chairman; and Mr. Hao Linian, Vice General Manager of Ganten Group.
loved
April 17 to 23
The 2023 WTT Champions Macao featured 64 of the world’s top male and female singles players, including Wang Chuqin, Wang Manyu,
Fan Zhengdong
,
Mom tall
Liang Jingkun, Sun Yingsha,
Chen Meng
And
Wang Yidi
by
China
;
Tomokazu Harimoto
Yukiya Uda,
Mime it
,
Hina Hayata
And
Kasumi Ishikawa
by
Japan
; Truls Moregårdh pious
Sweden
; Hugo Calderano van
Brazil
; Dang Qiu and
Dimitri Ovtcharov
by
Germany
; and Doo Hoi Kem and
Wong Chun Ting
by
Hong Kong, China
. This year’s event was expanded from five days to seven days in hopes of giving table tennis fans from around the world more time to visit
Macau
and witness the excitement.
In honor of World Table Tennis Day, op
April 23
which was also the last day of the WTT Champions Macao 2023, GEG joined with the sports office of the Macau SAR Government, WTT and the Macau Table Tennis General Association to jointly organize a promotional activity at Ruins of
Saint Paul
one of the
Macaos
most famous world heritage sites. With the interactive and joyful playoffs between the distinguished guests and members of the Macao Youth Table Tennis Academy, Macau Special Olympics (“MSO”), the GEG Volunteers Team and world-class table tennis athletes, including
Fan Zhengdong
Liang Jingkun, Lin Shidong,
Alexis Lebrun
Felix Lebrun, Sun Yingsha,
Wang Yidi
, Chen Xingtong, Qian Tianyi and Zhu Sibing, the event attracted a large number of tourists, table tennis fans and spectators. With this initiative, GEG hoped to promote sport for everyone and show the versatile charm of sport
Macaos
World Heritage Sites, advocating for social inclusion and support
Macau
to become a healthy and harmonious community.
Since its debut in 2020, the WTT tournaments have created a table tennis craze
Macau
residents and tourists while injecting vitality
Macaos
sports industry. With GEG as the presenting partner of the event for three consecutive times, this year GEG joined the Sports Office of the Macau SAR Government and WTT as co-organizers of the “WTT Champions Macao 2023” and presented a series of exciting competitions, along with a variety of promotional activities, to encourage table tennis enthusiasts to participate in this international sporting event and enrich their sports tourism experience.
In the future, GEG will continue to actively promote sports and the related exchanges in the community, develop local sports, promote and help the development of “tourism + sports”
Macau
establishes itself as a multi-sport host city and “World Center for Tourism and Leisure”.
click here
About Galaxy Entertainment Group (HKEx Stock Code: 27)
Galaxy Entertainment Group (“GEG” or the “Group”) is one of the world’s leading resort, hospitality and gaming companies. It primarily develops and operates a large portfolio of integrated resort, retail, dining, hotel and gaming facilities
Macau
. The Group is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is part of the Hang Seng Index.
GEG was one of three original concessionaires
Macau
when the gaming industry was liberalized in 2002. In 2022, GEG received a new gambling concession that is valid from
January 1, 2023
Unpleasant
December 31, 2032
. GEG has a successful track record of delivering innovative, spectacular and award-winning properties, products and services, backed by a “World Class, Asian Heart” service philosophy, which has enabled it to consistently outperform the market in the area of
Macau
.
GEG operates three flagship destinations in
Macau
: on Cotai, Galaxy Macau™, one of the world’s largest integrated destination resorts, and adjacent Broadway Macau™, a unique entertainment and dining street destination; and on the StarWorld Macau Peninsula, an award-winning premium property.
The Group has the largest undeveloped land bank of all concessionaires
Macau
. When The Next Chapter of the Cotai development is complete, GEG’s resort footprint on Cotai will double to over 2 million square feet, making the resorts, entertainment and MICE region one of the largest and most diverse integrated destinations in the world . GEG is also advancing plans for its Hengqin project and we are also expanding our focus beyond Hengqin and
Macau
to potentially take up opportunities in the rapidly expanding Greater Bay Area. These projects will help develop and support GEG
Macau
in its vision to become a World Center for Tourism and Leisure.
In
July 2015
GEG made a strategic investment in Société Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Étrangers in
Monaco
(“Monte-Carlo SBM”), a world-renowned owner and operator of iconic luxury hotels and resorts in the Principality
Monaco
. GEG continues to explore a range of international development opportunities with Monte-Carlo SBM.
GEG is committed to providing unique, world-class experiences to its guests and building a sustainable future for the communities in which it operates. For more information about the Group, please visit
www.galaxyentertainment.com
View original content to download multimedia:
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/internationally-renowned-sports-event-wtt-champions-macao-2023-presented-by-galaxy-entertainment-group-successfully-concluded-301809559.html
SOURCE Galaxy Entertainment Group
|
Sources
2/ https://www.investorsobserver.com/news/qm-pr/8947550373319711
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi and Iriana Halalbihalal at Megawati Residence, Family and Brotherhood
- Why the US Evacuation from Sudan Left Americans Behind | Conflict News
- When Feroz Khan became rebellious for Raaj Kumar’s arrogance
- Colorado football program reverses course, gives access to transfer player practice film
- what technology?phone photo save
- Pakistan lawmakers back PM’s vote of confidence in parliament
- After Yuvam, BJP expects PM Modi to attend mega women’s gathering in Kerala
- Liz Truss is writing a book and everyone is saying the same thing about the title
- Trump who? Farages party cozies up to DeSantis as Britain’s White House hope land – POLITECO
- Amy Winehouse’s Intimate Thoughts to Be Revealed in New Book | Entertainment
- Sri Lanka records in second Test vs Ireland, top four all make centuries, 704-3 declared, first innings
- Taking fast fashion slowly with Take It Or Leave It