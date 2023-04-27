University of Minnesota Athletics





MINNEAPOLIS The University of Minnesota captured 16 titles in the first Running on Hope Invitational held Wednesday at the University of Minnesota Track and Field Stadium. Six of the wins were by unattached Gophers and the rest were won by Gophers using their outdoor fitness. The Maroon and Gold set some season and facility records on Wednesday Kostas Zaltos are most impressive with regard to national rankings. The redshirt junior won the men's hammer throw with a facility record of 72.49 m (237-10), breaking his own record set at last year's Big Ten Outdoor Championships. Winning the women's hammer throw was untied Shelby Frank , who also set a facility record of 65.77m in the event that stood since April 30, 2021, by Gopher major Temi Ogunrinde (65.22m). Frank was also the winner in the women's discus throw with a strong score of 54.61 m (179-2), beating the rest of the field by almost 4.5 m. Both Noah Kohut-Jackson (1500m) and Odell Frye (100m) posted the season's best performance in their respective events. For Kohut-Jackson, his 3:50.64 is the second fastest time by a Gopher in that event this season. For Frye, her 11.57 was better than her 11.58 season-best time she set earlier in the year. Other notable loose wins for the Golden Gophers included true freshmen Zoe Dundon in the 3000 meters steeplechase, with a personal best of 10:47.69. Lex Berger was the winner in the women's pole vault with a jump of 4.06m (13-3 3/4) while Brooke Moore claimed the women's triple jump title with a jump of 12.24m (40-2). Minnesota also had victories in the men's shot put ( Isaiah Schafer , 18.78m | 61-7 1/2), the men's javelin throw ( Austin Parsons , 63.65m | 208-10), the men's discus ( Jake Kubiatowicz , 55.13m | 180-10), the men's 800m ( Set Eliason 1:52.15), the women's 200 meters ( Lauren Hansen 23.97), the women's 400 m hurdles ( Dyandra Gray 1:01.06), the men's 110 m hurdles ( Michael Buchanan 14.41) and the women's 100 meters hurdles ( Zaryah Black 13.78). Minnesota continues its final week of the regular season April 27-29 at the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information on the Gophers, visit GopherSports.com. Keep up with the University of Minnesota cross country and track and field team on Twitter and Instagram (@GopherCCTF) and on Facebook so you don't miss any content during the season.

