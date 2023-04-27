Hawkeye Football NFL Draft Profiles: Linebacker Jack Campbell

There are some inalienable truths in this world. Dead. Taxes. Phil Parker has a great defense. Rarely, though, has a player embodied the heart and sole of a Phil Parker defense as captain Jack Campbell has in recent seasons at Iowa City.

Now that chapter is coming to an end and the Cedar Falls native is moving on to the next chapter of his football career: the NFL.

A prolific and consistent performer

Campbell had an impressive career as a linebacker for the Hawkeyes, leading the team in tackles for the past two seasons. Throughout his four-year tenure, Campbell demonstrated his skills as a prolific and consistent performer. A tackle machine, he recorded a total of 305 tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumbles to recover, and 5 interceptions, including one for a TD and another as a senior that indeed became returned for a touchdown, but was stolen from him by a horrible phone call.

Campbell’s ability to play consistently and disrupt opposition fouls was evident in his statistics, which highlight his versatility and impact on the pitch. After missing time in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, that consistency broke through in Campbell’s last two seasons on campus.

As a junior, the former Cedar Falls basketball player not only led the team, but the country with 143 total tackles. That included 3.5 TFL, a sack, a pair of interceptions, including his lone TD as a Hawkeye, 6 passes defensed, and a force fumble. He was named the team’s Most Valuable Defensive Player and earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors.

Campbell followed that his senior season by again leading the team in tackles with 128, including 5.5 TFL, another sack, a force fumble and a pair of interceptions. He was named to the First Team All-Big Ten, Big Ten Conference Linebacker of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, while being named First Team All-America and receiving the Dick Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker.

A leader on and off the field

Speaking to his leadership not only on the field, but off it, Campbell capped off his final season by not only becoming the best linebacker in the nation, but also the Academic Heisman – the William V. Campbell Award. The achievement is a nod to Campbell’s contributions to the Hawkeyes beyond his on-field accomplishments. A leader on and off the field, he earned recognition for his outstanding work ethic and character.

Those contributions were evident when we listened to head coach Kirk Ferentz talk about Campbell. He was the consummate Hawkeye who embodied everything Ferentz has strived for in his players during his 24 years at Iowa City.

A big part of becoming a leader of the defense is putting in the time in the movie room to not only get the calls from defensive coordinator Phil Parker right, but also diagnose the fronts and actions that come from opposing fouls. Campbell excelled in this role and his combination of diagnostic ability and physical talents made him one of the top linebackers in the country while at Iowa City.

At 65 and 249 pounds, Campbell has a plus frame for a next-level inside linebacker. More impressively, though, Campbell posted the best athletic score for the position (89) for the position group this year NFL combination. His 4.65 40 time isn’t elite, but it’s good enough when combined with his size and power. His size, speed, and athleticism allow him to excel at cover (especially in zone), as well as against the run.

Why is there a delay?

As seems to be the case time and time again with great Hawkeye defenders, the great hangs for the NFL draft seems to be a bit of the same reasoning that lands under the radar prospects in Iowa City to begin with. While Campbell has a great measure for the position and posted a top athletic score, his straight line speed is not among the best in the position in its class. That will prevent him from running into wide receivers in the open field, but presumably good defensive coordinators will prevent him from getting into that position. Phil Parker certainly did.

Aside from the lack of long straight line speed, his blast in and out of breaks is also a little lacking compared to some of the class prospects. Again, that’s primarily a problem with male coverage, but it does pose a constraint that could hold him back on draft day.

Here what NFL draft analyst Lance Zerlein had to say about Campbell as a prospect:

Inside linebacker who is built for the box and plays with good overall physicality. Campbell’s size allows him to challenge blocks and hold up despite inconsistent hand use on the starting point. He scrapes and stops his run with pro reliability, but lacks the short burst and reactive athleticism that teams typically look for from NFL starters. He plays with above-average field awareness. He is capable as a zone defender and in some matchups against in-line tight ends. What you see is what you get with Campbell, and teams will have to weigh consistency against game limitations in their evaluations.

Potential landing site

The perceived weakness in terms of long speed and blasting in small areas will likely keep Campbell out of the first round of the draft. However, his frame, collegiate level production and solid combine shows will keep him from falling far.

As things stand, the captain is expected to be drafted in the second round. According to the consensus mock draft op NFL sham draft Database, he is expected to be 50th overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneersbut he is mocked as high as 25th overall for the New York giants. That’s true Walter football And Pull wire let him go.

Other possible early landing sites are 27th to the Buffalo Bills (according to the LA times, Sporting news And phantom sports), 26th to the Dallas cowboys and 32nd to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wherever he lands, Campbell is sure to make an immediate impact on every locker room and linebacking group. Look forward to him becoming a staple of an organization in the years to come.