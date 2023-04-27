Mikeal Carpenter named MEAC Tennis Player of the Year





BALTIMORE, Maryland (April 27, 2023) Morgan State men’s tennis junior Mikael Carpenter has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s (MEAC) 2023 Men’sTennis Players of the Year, as voted by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors on Wednesday. sophomore Nils Rachel garnered recognition from the first team. “We are so proud of Mikeal and Niles,” said Morgan head coach Matt Townes. “Mikeal has been excellent for us all year. He has proven to be the best player in the conference and leads his team every game. We still have a lot of work to do and I look forward to each of these moments with him.” “ Carpenteris 13-2 this season in singles, all in the No. 1 ranking, and he’s coming into the MEAC Tennis Championships on a nine-match winning streak. He won all five of his singles matches in MEAC play, winning four of five matches in straight sets. He is also 8-5 in doubles, 3-1 in MEAC play, and has split time in all three doubles slots all season. Carpenternow sits alone as the only Morgan player to be named MEAC Player of the Year. Rachal, who received All-MEAC Second Team honors as a freshman in 2022, put in another solid regular season for the Bears. “Niles has again proven to be a top 5 player in the conference,” added Townes, “and we rely heavily on his game. Individual accolades are great, but the ultimate goal for both of them is to win a MEAC championship to win.” The 2023 MEAC Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships will begin play on Thursday at 8 a.m. for the women and 2 p.m. for the men. The championship concludes on Saturday with the women’s final starting at 9 a.m. followed by the men’s title match at 1 p.m. All matches will be held at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, NC VisitCentral ChampionshipFor more information. 2023 Men’s Tennis All-MEAC Teams Player of the Year:Michael Timmerman, Morgan State

Rookie of the Year:Novak Novakovic, State of South Carolina

Coach of the Year:Hardeep Judge, State of South Carolina First team Name Class School residence Michael Carpenter Jr. Morgan state Suitland, MD. Nils Rachel So. Morgan state Woodstock, Ga. Federico Rebecchini gr. Norfolk state Verona, Italy Aissa Benchakroun So. State of South Carolina Morocco Novak Novakovic Fri. State of South Carolina Serbia Peter Sasso So. State of South Carolina Brazil Second team Name Class School residence Luke Markovic sr. Coppin stands Serbia Marcel Dawson So. Howard Columbus, Ga. Adam Kaczmarek Fri. Norfolk state Poznan, Poland Kareem Abdul Hakim Fri. North Carolina central Jakarta, Indonesia Facundo Olmedo Fri. North Carolina central Miami, Fla. Sebastian Pino gr. North Carolina central Caracas, Venezuela FOLLOW MORGAN STATE ATHLETICS IN CYBERSPACE There are many ways to keep track of MSU athleticsonlineand on the way:

