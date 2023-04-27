Women’s Hockey: McKenna Brand wraps up season five with Pride – Park Rapids Enterprise





Boston, Mass. McKenna Brand had another solid season as a forward for the Premier Hockey Federation’s Boston Pride. The 2014 Park Rapids graduate scored four goals, had eight assists and blocked four shots in 26 games as the Pride captured the regular season PHF title this season. The 12 points were the team’s ninth-best. Brand made two assists in a 5–4 win over Minnesota on November 19, had an assist and scored the game winner in a 3–2 overtime win over Toronto on November 26, had assists in a 3–0 win over Buffalo on December 10 and in a 6–4 loss to Connecticut on December 18, and scored two goals (including a shorthanded goal) and a season-high four shots on target assist in an 8–0 victory over Buffalo on January 10. 14 before going eight games without registering a point. To finish the regular season, Brand scored a goal in a 5-4 win over Minnesota on March 3 and had two assists in a 5-4 loss to Toronto on March 12. Brand also had four shots on target in a 2–0 victory over Minnesota on November 18. The Pride finished the regular season at the top of the women’s professional hockey league standings with a record of 19-4-1 and 54 points. The Toronto Six placed second 17-5-2 for 51 points, while the Connecticut Whale (14-8-2 for 43 points), the Metropolitan Riveters (11-13-0 for 30 points), the Montreal Force (8- 14 -2 for 23 points) and the Buffalo Beauts (5-16-3 for 18 points) rounded out the standings. Boston entered the four-team playoffs as No. 1, but saw its attempt to win a third straight Isobel Cup fall short with semifinal losses 5–2 on March 16 and 4–1 on March 18 against Minnesota in a best 2-for-3 series. Brand had four shots on target in those two playoff games. Toronto defeated Minnesota 4-3 in overtime in the title game. In her five-year professional hockey career for the Pride, Brand has scored 38 goals and provided 55 assists for 93 points in 100 games, including one goal and five assists in nine playoff games.

