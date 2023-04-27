Internationally renowned sports event WTT Champions Macao 2023 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group successfully concluded

MACAO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — WTT Champions Macau 2023 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macau SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-hosted by the Macau Table Tennis General Association , was successfully closed on April 23 at Macao Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion. The exciting matches were well received by Macaos residents and tourists, who witnessed the triumphant victories of from China Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu in the men’s and women’s singles tournaments. During the awards ceremony, the two champions were presented by distinguished guests, including Mr. Cheong Weng Chon, Acting General Director of the Macao SAR; Mrs. Petra Srling, President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF); Mr. Liu Guoliang, ITTF Vice Chairman, WTT Board Chairman and Chairman of China Table Tennis Federation; Mrs. Yan Zhichan, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Mr. Sun Xiangyang, Deputy Commissioner of the Commissariat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the People’s Republic of China in the Macau SAR; Ms. Ao Ieong U, Macao SAR Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Mr. Steve Dainton, ITTF Group Chief Executive Officer, WTT Board Director; Mr. Philip Cheng, director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. Li Ning, LI-NING brand founder, group executive chairman; and Mr. Hao Linian, Vice General Manager of Ganten Group.



Wang Chuqin (China) won the game in four sets.



Wang Manyu (China) defeated teammate Chen Meng (China) to win the women’s singles champion.



A promotional event was held at the Ruins of St. Pauls to celebrate World Table Tennis Day and advocate for social inclusion in support of Macau in building a healthy and harmonious community.



loved April 17 to 23The 2023 WTT Champions Macao featured 64 of the world’s top male and female singles players, including Wang Chuqin, Wang Manyu, Fan Zhengdong, Mom tallLiang Jingkun, Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng And Wang Yidi by China; Tomokazu HarimotoYukiya Uda, Mime it, Hina Hayata And Kasumi Ishikawa by Japan; Truls Mregrdh devoutly Sweden; Hugo Calderano van Brazil; Dang Qiu and Dimitri Ovtcharov by Germany; and Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting by Hong Kong, China. This year’s event was expanded from five days to seven days in hopes of giving table tennis fans from around the world more time to visit Macau and witness the excitement.

In honor of World Table Tennis Day, op April 23which was also the last day of the WTT Champions Macao 2023, GEG joined with the sports office of the Macau SAR Government, WTT and the Macau Table Tennis General Association to jointly organize a promotional activity at Ruins of Saint Paulone of the Macaos most famous world heritage sites. With the interactive and joyful playoffs between the distinguished guests and members of the Macao Youth Table Tennis Academy, Macau Special Olympics (“MSO”), the GEG Volunteers Team and world-class table tennis athletes, including Fan ZhengdongLiang Jingkun, Lin Shidong, Alexis LebrunFlix Lebrun, Sun Yingsha, Wang Yidi, Chen Xingtong, Qian Tianyi and Zhu Sibing, the event attracted a large number of tourists, table tennis fans and spectators. With this initiative, GEG hoped to promote sport for everyone and show the versatile charm of sport Macaos World Heritage Sites, advocating for social inclusion and support Macau to become a healthy and harmonious community.

Since its debut in 2020, the WTT tournaments have created a table tennis craze Macau residents and tourists while injecting vitality Macaos sports industry. With GEG as the presenting partner of the event for three consecutive times, this year GEG joined the Sports Office of the Macau SAR Government and WTT as co-organizers of the “WTT Champions Macao 2023” and presented a series of exciting competitions, along with a variety of promotional activities, to encourage table tennis enthusiasts to participate in this international sporting event and enrich their sports tourism experience.

In the future, GEG will continue to actively promote sports and the related exchanges in the community, develop local sports, promote and help the development of “tourism + sports” Macau establishes itself as a multi-sport host city and “World Center for Tourism and Leisure”.

For more event photos, visit: click here

