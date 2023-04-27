Maryland goes to Big Ten Championship at Galloway National





GALLOWAY, New Jersey — The Maryland men’s golf team returns to the fairway this weekend to compete in the Big Ten Championship after a 10-day hiatus. This is the 10th event of the Terps of the 2022-23 campaign. The tournament will consist of 54 holes (18 holes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday). The first and second rounds start at 9:00 am and the last round at 8:00 am. Players tee off according to the start time format. Fans can follow the live score here. The tournament format will be slightly different from the usual “play five, count four” format; this week’s stroke play championship is “play six, count four”. The team will be led by senior Will Koras of Lutherville, Maryland, senior Dillon Brown of Halifax, Massachusetts, freshman Ronnie Kim of Olney, Md., senior Will Celiberti of Ridgewood, NJ, freshman Constantin Mons of Hamburg, Germany, and sophomore Florian Huerlimann of Heidelberg, Germany round out the Terps lineup. “We are excited for the opportunity to compete this weekend,” said the head coach John Phillips . The weather looks iffy at best so conditions will be a real test. We look forward to competing in tough conditions against all our Big Ten colleagues.” The final timeout, Maryland finished third overall out of 14 teams at last year’s conference championship. That year, Koras finished tied for 27th, Huerlimann tied for 33rd, and Brown tied for 36th. The teams competing in the championship are No. 3 Illinois, No. 67 Indiana, No. 76 Iowa, Michigan, No. 61 Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, No. 28 Northwestern, No. 25 Ohio State, No. 100 Penn State, No. 36 Purdue, No. 79 Rutgers, and No. 74 Wisconsin. During the three-day tournament (April 28-30), the Terrapins will play the par-71 – 7,111-yard Galloway National Golf Club designed by Tom Fazio. Rankings are based on team standings via Golfstat as of April 23, 2023. -TERPS-

