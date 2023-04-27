Mobile livescore – Flashscore.mobi soccer scores





ENGLAND: Premier League 8:45 p.mEverton – Newcastle -:-

8:45 p.mSouthampton – Bournemouth -:-

9:15 PMTottenham – Manchester Utd -:- SPAIN: LaLiga 7:30 PMValencia – Valladolid -:-

7:30 PMVillarreal – Espanyol -:-

10:00 PMAth Bilbao – Seville -:- ARGENTINA: Argentine Cup 02:30Colon Santa Fe – Colegiales 2:0 ARGENTINA: Reserve League – First Stage PeaceColon Santa Fe 2 – Defense and Justice 2 1:0

53′River plate 2 – Atl. Tucuman 2 1:1

51′Rosario Central 2 – Talleres Cordoba 2 1:1 ARMENIA: Premier League 3:00 PMUrartu – Shirak Gyumri 3:1

6:00 PMPyunik Yerevan – Ararat Armenia -:- AZERBAIJAN: Cup of Azerbaijan 6:00 PMSabail – Gabala -:- BAHRAIN: Premier League 5:45 PMAl-Ahli Manama – Al-Shabbab -:-

5:45 PMBahrain SC – Al-Hidd -:- BELARUS: Vysshaya Liga Women 2:00 PMFC Gomel W – Din. Minsk W 0:10

50′Dnieper Mogilev W – Vitebsk W 1:0 BOLIVIA: League Cup 02:00 amBolivar – Royal Pari 5:1

9:00 PMCow Ten – National Potosi -:-

00:00Tomayapo – Wilstermann -:- BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA: Premier League 55′Igman K. – Sloga Doboj 0:0

6:00 PMFighter Banja Luka – Zeljeznicar -:- BRAZIL: Campeonato Acreano – Second leg 02:00 amAcreano – Sao Francisco FC 0:3

11:00 PMHumaita – Independence -:- BRAZIL: Copa do Brasil 00:00Santos – Botafogo SP 1:0

00:00Sports Recife – Coritiba 2:0

00:30Aguia de Maraba -Fortaleza 0:2

00:30Brazil by Pelotas – Atletico-MG 1:1

01:00Tombense – Palmeiras 1:1

02:30America MG – Nova Iguacu 5:0

02:30Corinthians – Remo 3:0pen

02:30Flamengo RJ – Maringa FC 8:2

00:00Bahia – Volta Redonda -:-

00:30Botafogo RJ – Ypiranga FC -:- BRAZIL: Brazilian U20 8:00 PMCorinthians U20 – Botafogo U20 -:-

8:00 PMGremio U20 – Atletico GO U20 -:-

8:00 PMSantos U20 – Bahia U20 -:- COLOMBIA: Primera A – opening 23:10Sports Tolima – Jaguares de Cordoba 1:1

01:20Eagles – Santa Fe 3:1

03:30Atl. National – U. Magdalena 2:0

11:00 PMPereira – Envigado -:- CROATIA: HNL 6:00 PMRijeka – Loc. Zagreb -:- CZECH REPUBLIC: Pardubicky KP 6:00 PMMoravians – Tremosnice -:- ECUADOR: Series B 02:00 amOctober Nine – Macara 1:3 EL SALVADOR: First Division – Clausura 11:15 PMLuis Angel Firpo – FAS 1:1

11:15 PMPlatense Municipal – Jocoro 0:1

11:30 PM11 Deportivo – Atlético Marte 1:0

11:30 PMEagle – Chalatenango 2:1

03:00Santa Tecla – Dragon 2:0 ENGLAND: Championship 9:00 PMRotherham – Cardiff -:- ENGLAND: National League South 8:45 p.mConcord – Havant & W -:- ENGLAND: Professional Development League 3:00 PMLecture U21 – Colchester U21 1:1 ENGLAND: Premier League Cup – Play Offs 8:00 PMFulham U21 – Brentford U21 -:- ESTONIA: Premier League 11′Viimsi JK – Paide City Team U21 1:0

6:00 PMFlora U21 – Name Utd -:-

6:00 PMLevadia U21 – Tallinn FC -:-

6:00 PMTabasalu – Elva -:- ETHIOPIA: Premier League 2:00 PMEthio Electric – The best of Ethio Electric 2:2

11′Welayta Dicha – Defense Force 0:0 EUROPE: Women’s Champions League – Playoffs 6:45 pmBarcelona V – Chelsea V -:- FINLAND: Finnish Cup 5:30 PMEuPa – TuRaKe -:-

5:30 PMToejoen Veikot – P-Iirot Rauma -:-

6:30 pmI-HK – PPJ -:-

6:45 pmElo of Kuopio – Vaajakoski -:-

7:00 PMToolon Taisto – EPS -:- GERMANY: Oberliga Hamburg 6:30 pmRugenbergen – Dassendorf -:- GHANA: Premier League 11′Grand Olympics – Asante Kotoko 0:0

8:00 PMTruly Tamale – Karela -:- GIBRALTAR: Gibraltar Cup 7:30 PMMagpies – Lincoln Red Imps -:- GUINEA: Ligue 1 6:00 PMHoroya – Wakriya -:- HUNGARY: Mercantil Bank Liga 11′Soroksar – Szentlorinc 0:0

11′Tiszakecse – MTK Budapest 0:0 ICELAND: Women’s Icelandic Cup 9:00 PMAkranes W – Grotta W -:-

9:00 PMFram W – Kopavogur W -:-

9:00 PMHaukar W – KH Hlidarendi W -:-

9:00 PMIH Hafnarfjordur W – Fylkir W -:-

10:00 PMFjardab/Hotter/Leiknir W – Einherji W -:- INDIA: I-League 2 12:30 p.mPostponedDempo – Hyderabad 2 -:-

1:00 PMAra – Ambernath 1:2 ISRAEL: Liga Alef – Relegation 11′Maccabi Shaarayim FC – Nordia Jerusalem 0:0 ITALY: Italian Cup 9:00 PMFlorentine – Cremona -:- KAZAKHSTAN: First Division 11:00 amFK Kyran – K. Almaty 2 4:3

1:00 PMActs 2 – Turan 1:6

2:00 PMAcademy Ontustic – Aries 2:5

3:00 PMZhenis – FK Akzhayik 2:1 KENYA: Super League 12:00 amCoastal Heroes – Gusii 1:0 KYRGYZIA: Premier Liga 12:30 p.mAldier-Ilbirs 2:3 MALAYSIA: Super League 1:30 PMSabah – Selangor 2:1

2:15 PMthe city of Kuala Lumpur -PDRM FC 3:0

3:00 PMPenang vs Kuching City FC 2:1 MAURITANIA: Ligue 1 6:15 pmMadine Trarza – National Guard -:-

7:00 PMCustoms – Inter Nouakchott -:-

21:40Ksar – Kaedi -:- MEXICO: Liga de Expansion MX – Clausura – Playoffs 03:00Raya2 – Alebrijes Oaxaca 2:0

05:05Cimarrones de Sonora – Correcaminos 1:0 MONGOLIA: Premier League 1:30 PMFC Ulaanbaatar – Ulaanbaatar City 1:0 NAMIBIA: MTC Premiership 7:00 PMTigers – UNAM -:- NICARAGUA: First League – Clausura – Winners 03:00Managua FC – Ocotal 3:1 NICARAGUA: U20 First League – Clausura – Play Offs 00:00Diriangen U20 – Ocotal U20 -:-

00:00Juventus Managua U20 – Ferretti U20 -:- NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA: CONCACAF Champions League 03:00Philadelphia Union – Los Angeles FC 1:1 OMAN: Professional League 21′Al Seeb – Sohar 0:0

11′Al Nahda – Al Ittihad 0:0 PARAGUAY: First Division – Opening 11:00 PMGeneral Knight – JLM – Tacuary -:- PARAGUAY: Intermedia Division 54′October 12 – Rubio Nu 0:1

51′Fernando de la Mora – September 24 1:1 ROMANIA: Romanian Cup – Play Offs 6:00 PMU. Cluj – UTA Arad -:- SAUDI ARABIA: Saudi professional league 6:00 PMAl Adalh – Al Taawon -:-

6:00 PMAl Taee – Abha -:-

8:30 pmAl-Ittihad FC – Al-Shabab -:- SERBIA: Super Liga – Champions Group 6:30 pmTSC – Cukaricki -:- SERBIA: Super Liga – Relegation Group 2:30 pmSp. Subotica – Javor 3:2

41′Radnik – Radnicki Nis 0:0 SLOVENIA: 3. SNL – East 5:00 PMDrava – Cirkulane -:-

5:00 PMNK Smartno – Videm -:- SLOVENIA: 3. SNL – West 5:00 PMSkofja Loka – Fama Vipava -:-

5:00 PMTolmin – Izola -:- SOUTH AFRICA: Premier League 3:00 PMChippa Utd. – Kaiser Leaders 0:1

5:30 PMSwallows – Maritzburg Utd -:- SWITZERLAND: Super League 8:30 pmLucerne – Winterthur -:-

8:30 pmZion – Basel -:- SYRIA: Premier League 2:00 PMFoutoua – Al Wahda 2:1 TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO: TT Premier League 00:00PostponedLa Horquetta – Police -:- TUNISIA: League 2 PeaceAS Mohamdia – AS Marsa 0:1

4:00 PMBembla – Korba -:-

PeaceGabes – Espoir Rogba 1:0

48′JS Kairouan – Rades 0:0

PeaceOued Ellil – Jendouba Sports 0:0 UKRAINE: Youth League 11:00 amKolos Kovalivka U19 – Shakhtar Donetsk U19 1:1

12:00 amMetalist Kharkiv U19 – Dyn. Kyiv U19 0:1

12:00 amVeres Rivne U19 – Lviv U19 2:1 USA: US Open Cup 01:00FC Cincinnati – Louisville City 1:0

01:00Loudoun – City of Flowers Union 5:0

01:30Atlanta Utd – Memphis 1:2aet

01:30Columbus Crew – Indy Eleven 1:0

01:30DC United – Richmond Kickers 1:0

01:30Miami FC – Inter Miami 2:3pen

01:30Tampa Bay – Houston Dynamo 0:1

02:00 amBirmingham – Chattanooga 2:1 pen

02:00 amChicago Fire – Chicago House 3:0

02:30Nashville SC San Antonio 1:0

03:00Colorado Rapids – Northern Colorado 3:1

03:00New Mexico – Phoenix rising 2:1

04:00Las Vegas Lights – Real Salt Lake 1:3aet

04:00Sacramento Republic – Oakland Roots 1:0

04:00Seattle Sounders – San Diego Faithful 5:4aet

half past fourPortland Timbers – Orange County SC 3:1 ZIMBABWE: Premier Soccer League 3:00 PMPower Ball – GreenFuel 0:1

