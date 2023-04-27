‘Fortuna For All’: Fortuna Düsseldorf’s remarkable plans to shake up football with free tickets





Bundesliga 2 club Fortuna Düsseldorf have announced plans to offer free tickets to all their future home games, highlighting their desire to put fans back at the heart of matchday. Unveiled on Wednesday, the ‘Fortuna For All’ project outlines the club’s ambitious plans to provide free entry to all spectators at the Merkur Spiel-Arena, from hardcore season ticket holders and fan club members to occasional visitors and even away fans. “We want to make clear what Fortuna Düsseldorf stands for,” says club CEO Alexander Jobst. “With ‘Fortuna For All’ we do things differently and break new ground.” Watch: The best fans of Fortuna Dusseldorf

The club will carry out a pilot project during the 2023/24 campaign before fully implementing the project in the coming years. The gradual loss of matchday revenue will be offset by increased investment from sponsors, who have also pledged money to develop the club’s youth academy, women’s football team and digital infrastructure. “In order to offer all home games for free, we need more long-term partners,” Jobst acknowledged. “We’re excited about the companies already on board, and we’re open to others who want to join us on this extraordinary path.” Fortuna has already secured deals with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Targobank and Provinzial as they become the second professional club in Germany after Werder Bremen to join the Common Goal initiative which supports football charities around the world. “Fortuna’s decision not only shows courage, but also an understanding of how to adapt to the modern game,” said Thomas Preiss, co-founder of Common Goal. “The future viability and relevance of clubs is increasingly determined by their social involvement, but also by their sporting success.” The Merkur Spiel-Arena has a capacity of 54,600 and is one of 10 venues for UEFA Euro 2024. – Pool/Sascha Schuermann/Pool via Getty Düsseldorf play football at the Merkur Spiel-Arena, a future UEFA Euro 2024 venue with a capacity of 54,600, although their Bundesliga 2 average attendance hovers around 30,000 this season. The ‘Fortuna For All’ project will undoubtedly help fill the stadium and raise the club’s prestige in the city. “As the state capital, we naturally have an interest in a strong Fortuna,” explains Stephan Keller, the mayor of Düsseldorf. “That is why I support Fortuna’s new project, namely opening up football to everyone and anchoring it more firmly in the city and the hearts of its citizens. This unique concept shows what Düsseldorf is capable of.” Germany is regularly praised for putting the fans first, whether it’s allowing members to have their say on important club matters, banning large cash takeovers by outside investors thanks to the 50+1 rule, or keeping the cost of the matchday experience affordable. Now Fortuna’s ticketing revolution could open an even more fan-friendly chapter in German football. Will the ‘Fortuna For All’ plan revolutionize the way fans enjoy football in Germany? -Lars Baron/Getty Images “We are embarking on a journey together where things can still change, which is also a good thing,” Jobst concluded. “The club belongs to everyone who participates and contributes with passion. But we have a clear goal, a common idea, strong partners and incredible fans.”

