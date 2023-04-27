Women’s tennis opens Sun Belt tournament on Thursday





PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. The 33rd-ranked Old Dominion women’s tennis team opens the Sun Belt Conference Championships Thursday at the Peachtree City Tennis Center. ODU takes on the winner of Wednesday’s Troy-Texas State game at 10 a.m. Live stats and stream The tournament will have live statistics and games are streamed on ESPN+. Scout ODU Old Dominion (15-4) enters the tournament on a 10-game winning streak, seven of them by a shutout. The Monarchs defeated App State 7-0 on Senior Day last Saturday Tatsiana Sasnouskaja ended the match with a three-set win on the first line. Shah Biran And Alexandra Victorovich have a team-high 12 wins this spring, while Sasnouskaya (11), Sophia Johnson (10) and Alesya Yakubovich (10) trail. In doubles, Sasnouskaya and Johnson rank 40th nationally and are tied at 11-2 this spring. Explore the state of Texas Old Dominion defeated Texas State 4–3 in the opening weekend of conference play, marking its best game against a league opponent. Kiana Graham leads the team in singles this year with an 18-13 record, while it’s Sofia Fortuno’s turn with a 16-9 record. In doubles, Kate Malazonia and Mae McCutcheon have seven wins this year to lead Texas State (7-14). explore Troy ODU did not face Troy in the regular season (13-7). The Trojans had won five in a row before falling in their last two regular season games. Maria Guirguis leads the team in singles victories with an 18-8 record, while Hagar Amin (17-12) is close behind her. In doubles, Amin and Kristina Kukaras have a team record of 10-5. Honors for all conferences The women’s all-conference team was announced Tuesday, and ODU came away with five honors. Dominic Manila was named Coach of the Year while Tatsiana Sasnouskaja was named Player of the Year. Sasnouskaja and Sophia Johnson were each named first team in singles and as a duo earned first team honors in doubles. 2023 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Tennis Championships

Peachtree City Tennis Center

Peachtree City, Ga.

April 26-29, 2023

First round April 26 (has had rain delay) #4 Georgia Southern 4, #13 Southern Miss 0

#5 App State 4, #12 Georgia State 1

#3 Coastal Carolina (16-7, 8-3) vs. #14 Arkansas State (2-17, 0-11), 5 p.m

#8 Troy (13-7, 6-5) vs. #9 Texas State (7-2, 3-8), 5:30 p.m

#6 Marshall (14-8, 7-4) vs. #11 ULM (5-17, 3-8), TBD

#7 South Alabama (17-5, 7-4) vs. #10 Louisiana (8-11, 3-8), TBD Quarterfinals April 27 #4 Georgia Southern (5/18) v. #5 App State (7/13), 10am

Winner Troy-Texas State vs. #1 Old Dominion (4/4, 10/0), 10am

Coastal Carolina-Arkansas State winner vs. Marshall-ULM winner, 2 p.m

South Alabama-Louisiana winner vs. #2 JMU (7/13, 9/1), 2 p.m Semifinals April 28 First two quarterfinal winners, 10am

Last two quarterfinal winners, 2pm Final April 29 Semifinal winners, 1pm

