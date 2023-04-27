The best (looking) Hockey Playoff tradition

Hockey fans really turn it up in the playoffs. From custom jerseys to face paint to glittery beards to dyed hair, their favorite team’s obvious support reaches new heights akin to the game on the ice. But none look as good as the NHL players’ partners themselves.

Each year, the better halves of the Dallas Stars show up for playoff games in a matching style that is typical of their group that season. But who decides what they wear? How is the design created? Who the hell can make so many custom jackets and jeans at such a high level with literal days notice (in some cases, if the team doesn’t make the playoffs until the last day, like last year)?!

I caught up with Julia and Kristina, the better halves of Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen and forward Roope Hintz respectively, before the start of Game 2 at the American Airlines Center to get to the bottom of how they made the group look so good to support the playoff run.

This is the second year Julia and Kristina are taking the lead in getting the look organized. “We like fashion in general, and both guys like fashion and clothes,” Kristina said. “We did ask them what their thoughts are [on the design]…but in the end we trust our intuition.”

The two hit an absolute home run on last year’s design, using the blackout jerseys as inspiration for the look. “We thought they were so cool, so different. No other team has those colors, that neon green and black,” said Julia. “So let’s go for it.”

Photo used with permission of Julia (Miro Heiskanen’s girlfriend) and Kristina (Roope Hintz’s girlfriend)

The longest standard was to put the player’s name and number on the back of the jersey. Instead, Julia and Kristina wanted to mix it up a bit.

“We wanted to do something different, something that no one has ever done before,” Julia said of their 2022 look. “We’re both here short, we’re both here five years, which is nothing in the NHL. We wanted to do something that the Dallas Stars have never seen.”

They then went looking for designers who work in this space and came across Taylor Olson of TKO Paintings on Instagram. Olson did some work with other pro teams before last year, but according to Julia, he hadn’t really done a full set of jackets for a hockey team yet. The duo said they like to use small businesses and artists to carry out their assignments, which are often led by women as well.

Each partner picked their own leather jacket – since it was so last minute with the team qualifying at the end of the regular season, there wasn’t exactly time to get a group order together.

The logo was placed front and center on the back to really make it pop. They then had each man personally sign the jacket. What you might think at first glance “wow that’s not exactly new, their signatures are everywhere in games”. But their partners don’t ask for their autographs at home. It was a way for each person to have something special for them for the playoffs.

The players’ names were placed along the side in a street art-inspired font that really matched the vibe of the black leather and neon color. Each jacket is hand painted based on the design idea that Julia and Kristina originally came up with and then worked with Olson to refine the final product.

But painting by hand takes a lot of time, and the Stars weren’t in the playoffs… yet. Julia and Kristina are not superstitious. While they respected the partners not wanting to commit to the draft until it was official that the Stars had made the playoffs, they were busy doing their due diligence and planning ahead so that if (or in the case of last year, when) they make, they can just pull the trigger on the design while their supplier is already lined up and ready to go.

It’s a bit of a gamble on both sides, to say the least.

“Depending on how many coats are requested, I usually need about 10-14 days as I work on the coats myself and they are all hand dyed,” said Olson. “So timing can be tricky! The Stars ladies reached out and sent me their jackets before they were officially in the playoffs. So I followed the team as I painted them, praying they’d make it. I painted for 12-15 hours a day and it took me 10 days to complete them. I finished painting all 17 coats when they officially reached the playoffs.”

Photo used with permission of Julia (Miro Heiskanen’s girlfriend) and Kristina (Roope Hintz’s girlfriend)

“I love how the final design turned out,” said Olson. “They sent me tons of pictures of them wearing them, which I really appreciated. It was the best feeling to see them so happy with something I put a lot of work into.”

But how do you top last year’s design? Well, as it turns out, it’s harder than it looks.

Julia and Kristina had the idea to use the players’ real jerseys as part of the jacket design this year. The supplier they worked with is a small company that does a lot in terms of sustainability, often by reusing or reusing materials. the actual sweaters. They initially really wanted to use the reverse retro design, but (good for the stars, not so good for their design aspirations), those sweaters sold out by the time they started trying to buy them.

This season’s kind of retro athletic style jacket features the primary Stars logo on the front. Opposite is their partner’s smaller numbers and a pocket with the black, white, and green stripes from the bottom of the house sweater. One arm has the rounded shoulder patch with the jersey’s secondary logo. On the back is the player’s nameplate and number, covered with silver thread, the authentic jersey design features.

Their goal for each year is to ensure that it can be worn again in subsequent seasons. After last year’s playoff jackets were released, many partners wore them to games this season. Julia and Kristina feel this design ethos fits with the more modern style choices people are making today.

Julia and Kristina plan to remain the leaders of the playoff jacket design. And when the Stars appear in the NHL’s international series and get to play in front of a home crowd in Finland, you can count on them to put on a polished look for that event special.

“We already have plans. It’s planned,” they said. “We’re going to plan things for the girls to do, to wear. And Miro and Roope will definitely do the boys.’