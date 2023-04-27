Colorado football program reverses course, gives access to transfer player practice film





The Colorado Buffaloes football program has become known with players who decided to enter the transfer portal. Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was named head football coach in December. Once he joined the program, he told players already on the roster that “we’ll try to get you to quit”, and bluntly informed some players that “they would move on”. After last weekend’s annual spring game, at least 18 players opted for a transfer. However, some former players have claimed they have been denied access to the 2022 practice film. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM Tight end Zachary Courtney entered the transfer portal on April 19 and said the team declined to provide future coaches with film of 2022 workouts. Courtney took to Twitter on Tuesday to explain the situation. COLORADO BUFFALO HAVE 18 PLAYERS ENTER THE TRANSFER PORTAL NEXT NEXT JUMP GAME “For the coaches trying to recruit me. I’m sorry, but I can’t give you all my footage from my workouts last season because I’m not allowed to have it because the CU head coach won’t allow it,” Courtney posted. “This is very unfortunate and if you have any questions please text me! “Again, this isn’t a shot at Deion. I just wanted coaches to know I don’t have a movie for them!!” Despite not having the practice film, Courtney still received offers from Miami, Ohio, and Coastal Carolina. Transferring players typically have access to practice film, but former Colorado linebacker Kaden Ludwick told ESPN that the iPad app he normally accesses film was “wiped” of 2022 scrimmages and practices. The football program responded to the situation on Wednesday. “Colorado is pleased to provide all game films and exercise films to any student-athlete and institution upon request before Spring 2023,” the team said in a statement. Since April 15, at least 41 Colorado players have decided to enter the transfer portal the most of any team at the FBS level. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP During a Wednesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Sanders said several players would be added to fill the vacancies on Colorado’s roster. “We already know what we have on the way, honey, they’re probably at the airport right now,” Sanders told McAfee. “There’s no way I can put new furniture in this beautiful house if we don’t get rid of the old furniture. There’s no chance. It’s great furniture, a lot of people will love it, but that’s not what we want.”

