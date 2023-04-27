Sandpoint tennis continues to dominate, beating Lake City 8-4







SANDPOINT Sandpoint Tennis defeated Lake City 8-4 on Tuesday to remain undefeated this season. Girls doubles led the way for the Bulldogs. Sydney Webb and Aubrey Knowles won a quick match 6-1, 6-0 at Travers Park to start the day. Maile Evans & Patch Howard followed by beating Adeline Smith & Sophia Olson to complete the sweep. Maisie Brazill, who returned to the lineup on Tuesday after missing the final game, secured the only win in girls’ singles with a three-set victory over Lake City’s Christina Glass. Maisie continued her winning ways after having wisdom teeth removed last week. That is not nice. Her two-hour, three-set match was certainly a test of her determination and will to win, head coach Kent Anderson said. Sandpoint also swept the Timberwolves in mixed doubles. Fisher Dail and Berkley Cox defeated their opponents 6-2, 6-1; Brennan Johnson and Ellie Tutin also won in just straight sets. On the boys’ side, it was Jacob Dawson and Matthew Norton who both had straight-set victories in the first and second boys’ singles matches. In doubles, it was Owen Larson and Ivan Steinbachs who quickly beat their opponents, 6-2, 6-0. It’s always fun to compete against the 5A schools and it’s even more fun to win, Anderson said. The Bulldogs (8-0) will return to action on April 28-29 at the Inland Empire Tournament in Spokane, one of the largest high school tournaments in the United States. LAKE CITY 4, SAND POINT 8 BOYS SINGLES No. 1 Jacob Dawson, Spt, d. Ethan Stowell, 6-3, 7-5. No. 2 Matthew Norton, Spt, d. Lincoln Stowell, 6-3, 6-2. No. 3 Matthew Nesbit, Lake, d. Ethan Ballard, 6-3, 6-1. DOUBLES No. 1 Owen Larson/Ivan Steinbachs, Spt, d. Tysen Gersdorf/Tucker Rosenau 6-0, 6-1. No. 2 Bryce Snow/Quade Castaneda, Lake, d. Evan Wiley/Aden Heitz 6-4, 6-2. GIRLS SINGLES No. 1 Madison Nesbit, Lake, d. Neva Reseska, 6-2, 6-3. No. 2 Maisie Brazill, Spt, d. Christina Glass, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8. No. 3 Teagan Hayes, Lake, d. Adrian Doty, 6-2, 6-1. DOUBLES No. 1 Sydney Webb/Aubrey Knowles, Spt, d. Eeva Hakkarainen/Eleanor Walsh, 6-1, 6-0. No. 2, Maile Evans/Patch Howard Spt, d. Adeline Smith/Sophia Olson, 6-4, 6-3. MIXED DOUBLES No. 1 Fisher Dail/Berkley Cox, Spt, d. Caden Brown/Shannon Doyle 6-3, 6-0. No. 2 Brennan Johnson/Ellie Tutin, Spt, d. Luke Rodgers/Ayla McCrummen, 6-3, 6-0.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bonnercountydailybee.com/news/2023/apr/27/sandpoint-tennis-continues-dominate-defeats-lake-c/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos