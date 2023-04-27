Boston Bruins Mistakes Costly in Game 5 Loss

BOSTON Here are the talking points from the Boston Bruins 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of their first round series at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

GOLD STAR: Carter Verhaeghe put his A-game with Florida’s playoff life on the line and was extremely good in Game 5. He finished with a pair of assists and a plus-3 rating in his 19:16 ice time and made some big time. plays while working out the B’s in their own zone. The first was a simple interception of a Tyler Bertuzzi pizza thrown directly in front of the Boston net that was eventually finished off by Anthony Duclair, and the second was Verhaeghe three Nick Foligno, Charlie Coyle and Derek Forbort swinging the puck at him before feeding Sam Bennett for the goal from the slot for a great underbelly score at the end of the second period. Verhaeghe didn’t even get an assist on the OT game winner when he absolutely should have as the player who forced the Linus Ullmark wrap on the Matthew Tkachuk game winner. The four shot attempts and two hits don’t tell the whole story of a Florida player who was dominant in a must-win game.

The definition of a pizza in the hockey dictionary pic.twitter.com/TTvnrIOtcj — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) April 26, 2023

BLACK EYE: Four shots at the net, three giveaways and a min-1 in 23:47 of ice time for David Pastrnak, who was again held off the board in a game where one game-breaking play could have been the difference in an overtime loss. Mistakes were made by other players, of course, as both Tyler Bertuzzi and Matt Grzelcyk had rough nights and Linus Ullmark was also a bit unnerved. But the Boston Bruins need No. 88 to break through and start scoring for them at some point in this playoff series and it certainly didn’t happen in a game where he missed the net with as many shots as he landed on Sergei Bobrovsky . Pastrnak is certainly struggling a bit right now.

TURNING POINT: The end of the third period almost had a classic ending as Brad Marchand suddenly found himself in a breakaway in the closing seconds of regulation. Marchand got a great shot where Sergei Bobrovsky made a superb leg guard save and then Aaron Ekblad almost threw the puck into the net after Bobrovsky’s rebound came straight at him as he dove for the Florida net. Instead, however, it was one of Bobrovsky’s 44 saves on the night in a game where he absolutely beat Linus Ullmark to keep the Panthers alive for at least one more game.

FAIR MENTION: Taylor Hall again brought it for the Boston Bruins, scoring a goal in the third period that gave him goals in four straight games in this playoff series. Hall, Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha were all very good in the Game 5 loss, with Hall finishing with the goal and being the only Bruins player with a positive plus/minus rating to go along with three shots at the net, two hits, one giveaway and two blocked shots in 16:46 ice time for the Black and Gold. Hall has been Boston’s best player for the remainder of this series in the first round against Florida and continued to be so in Game 5. Charlie McAvoy was another player who stood out with his 30:57 ice time and two assists in the loss.

BY THE FIGURES: 50 the number of career Stanley Cup playoff goals for Patrice Bergeron, who scored in his first game from injury after missing the first four games of this series with an upper body injury.

Bergy turns 50 pic.twitter.com/UZFv6kCDeZ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 27, 2023

QUOTE TO INCLUDE: In Boston there has been. That’s for sure. For whatever reason we didn’t start on time and they were the better team in the first period. We tend to make big mistakes right now and I don’t know why [in the] the last two home games we have been unable to manage our ice or the puck. Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery on a Boston Bruins team that has yet to play a strong game on home ice in their first-round playoff series against Florida.