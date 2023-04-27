No. 34 women’s tennis ranked No. 3 among competitions





ITHACA, NY – The Liberty League Women’s Tennis Championship returns to the Reis Tennis Center at Cornell University as six teams will compete for the conference championships Friday through Sunday, April 28-30. The top two teams have retired from the first round, so the two first round matches will be held on Friday, April 28. Two semi-finals will take place on April 29 and the championship game is on April 30. The champion receives the Liberty League’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III championships. TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE (times subject to change during the tournament): FRIDAY 28 APRIL (first round): 8:30am: #4 Union vs. #5 St Lawrence

11:30am: #3 RPI vs. #6 Ithaca SATURDAY 29 APRIL (Semifinals): 8:30 a.m. (WOMEN): #1 Vassar vs. #4/#5 winner

11:3 a.m. (WOMEN): #2 Skidmore vs. #3/#6 winner SUNDAY 30 APRIL (Championships): 9am (WOMEN): Winners Semifinal ABOUT THE WOMEN’S TEAMS… #1 Vassar (11-5 overall, 7-1 Liberty League) Vassar earned the tournament’s top seed for the second consecutive season. The Brewers are chasing their first Liberty League title since 2010. Vassar earned the top spot with a 5-4 victory over Skidmore on April 23.

The Brewers enter the Liberty League tournament after winning five consecutive games, including 5-4 Liberty League victories over both RPI and Skidmore.

Macey Dowd, currently 12-3 in dual-match play, recently moved up to number one in the Vassar singles lineup. She is currently 5-1 in first singles. Erin McCusker is currently 12-2 in dual-match play, including a perfect 8-0 in second singles, her current standing.

The Vassar doubles teams are a combined 17-7 in Liberty League games. The first doubles team of McCusker and Sofie Shen has an 8-6 record. Macey Dowd and Iris Li’s second doubles game leads the team with a 12-4 record. #2 SKIDMORE (10-7 overall, 7-1 Liberty League) Skidmore is the defending Liberty League champion and has won 11 consecutive Liberty League titles. The Thoroughbreds were also the number 2 seed last year, but defeated Vassar 5-3 in a thrilling final to retain the league title.

Skidmore is a combined 40-7 in Liberty League singles (61-40 in doubles). The Thoroughbreds were especially strong in the four through six positions, compiling a combined record of 36-14 dual-match. Konika Dhull 14-2 in duals as she played both fourth and fifth singles.

Dhull and Beilynn Geiss lead the team with an 11-2 record in doubles while playing in both second and third place. #3 RPI (13-4 overall, 6-2 Liberty League) RPI will be a strong challenger for the title as the Engineers narrowly lost 5-4 decisions to both Vassar and Skidmore.

Freshman player Nikki Rideour has been one of the top rookies in the league, playing in the first singles position for almost the entire season. Ridenour has compiled a 10-6 dual-match record, including 8-6 in the lead singles.

Freshman player Nikki Rideour has been one of the top rookies in the league, playing in the first singles position for almost the entire season. Ridenour has compiled a 10-6 dual-match record, including 8-6 in the lead singles. The Engineers were strong in doubles, taking the best position in the league 22-2 in doubles. Ridenour's first doubles team and Lorna Flores Gonzalez has combined for a record of 15-1 in two matches, including 13-1 in the first doubles. Alex Mednikova And Randy Jones are 11-1 on second doubles.

Twelve different players have played in dual-match singles matches for the Dutch women. Marilena Karadimou, who has gone 3-3 in Liberty League games, plays the first singles for Union.

Karadimou and Gracie Nicol are the team’s best doubles, going 6-4 in the first doubles match. The Dutch women are a combined 15-9 in Liberty League doubles. #5 ST. LAWRENCE (9-5 overall, 5-3 Liberty League) St. Lawrence is the only team in the league to beat top-seeded Vassar. The Saints defeated the Brewers 5–4 in Vassar on April 8. St. Lawrence won in the second and third doubles, then shared three of six singles matches, including the first, third and fourth singles.

The middle of the Saints’ singles lineup was particularly strong. The Saints are a combined 34-8 in the third, fourth and fifth positions in singles. Freshman player Angelica Aksdal-Jansen leads the team with an 11-2 record in two games, including 9-1 in the fourth singles.

St. Lawrence has received consistent production from its doubles teams. The Saints have won at least nine doubles matches in each of the three positions. Catherine Gamble and Molly Jespersen went 9-5 in the first doubles, while Caitlyn Avery and Emily Harris posted an 8-5 record in the second doubles. #6 Ithaca (8-9 overall, 3-5 Liberty League) Ithaca secured a 5–4 victory over William Smith on April 12 to qualify for a Liberty League tournament. Freshman player Sabrina Cheung had the resounding win, rallied for a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 win at fourth singles.

Taylor Crain, last year’s Liberty League Rookie of the Year, has had another strong season, going 12-3 in singles and 12-3 in doubles while pairing with Caroline Herz.

Cheung has had a strong rookie season, going a combined 12-3 in doubles while playing somewhere between second and sixth in the lineup.

