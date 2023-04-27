Cricket Scotland appoint Pete Fitzboydon as new interim chief executive





Edinburgh (UK), 27 April (IANS) Cricket Scotland on Thursday appointed Pete Fitzboydon as its new interim director. Pete joins on a six-month fixed-term contract, taking over from Gordon Arthur with immediate effect. Former Chief Executive of London Sport, Fitzboydon has also served as interim chief executive of both Badminton England and Cycling UK, while his most recent role has been as an advisor to the RFU, focusing on improving governance standards within professional rugby. Fitzboydon’s arrival at Cricket Scotland comes at a time when the governing body placed under special measures after strong report on institutional racism. In addition, Cricket Scotland is currently without a chairman, following the resignation of Anjan Luthra after spending just six months in the position. “I am delighted to be joining Cricket Scotland at this important time for the sport. There is still a lot of work to be done to build on the progress made to date and to deliver on our anti-racism and EDI commitments within the sport, while continuing to rebuild confidence within the Scottish cricket community,” said Fitzboydon. “I would also like to support the continued improvement of Cricket Scotland as an organization to ensure it thrives for years to come. We are about to start an exciting national cricket season as our men’s and women’s national teams play crucial World Cup matches. qualifying campaigns.” on the horizon.” “It promises to be an extremely busy summer and I’m really looking forward to traveling across the country meeting people from all communities who share my love of cricket,” Fitzboydon said in a statement. Cricket Scotland also said it has appointed Kash Taank as Head of EDI and Declan Ritchie as Conduct in Sports Manager. It also said the recruitment process for the specialist role of head of ‘Changing The Boundaries’ is now nearing completion. The governing body also said the recruitment process for the appointment of a permanent Chief Executive will begin during the summer, with a target date of December 1, 2023, to fill the position as per the action plan established following the release of The Boundaries’ report. change. Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.

