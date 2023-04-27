Simona Halep: “I’m just asking to be judged”

Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended since October 2022 after it was announced that she had tested positive for the banned drug roxadustat. In this interview with Tennis Majors, the two-time major champion and former world No. 1 says she has evidence to prove her innocence, but has so far been denied her right to be heard by an independent court. She hopes her hearing will take place at the end of May.

Tennis Majors met with Simona Halep in person early this week, as the Romanian champion was ready to provide an update on her situation, more than six months after her provisional suspension for testing positive for the banned substance roxadustat. All facts discussed by Simona Halep in this interview have been fact checked by Tennis Majors. Her legal team was also able to confirm that Halep’s statement during our interview was correct. The ITF said it was unable to comment. The ITIA said it would not comment on a case while it is ongoing.

Simona, our first question is obvious. How are you?

Simone Halep: I don’t really know how I am because the situation has been very difficult. It’s emotionally tough. The stress is enormous, because I never thought I would experience something like this. I have always been against doping because I am a strong supporter of clean sports. So at first I didn’t know how to deal with it. Over time I just tried to stay calm and actually I feel confident because I know I’m clean and I didn’t knowingly take anything that’s forbidden. I mean: a bad substance. It makes me feel a little better, but I try to deal with it as much as possible.

Why did you accept an interview today? We haven’t heard from you since your social media post in October 2022. Why are you happy to talk today?

Simone Halep: I wanted to keep quiet until the matter was resolved. I didn’t want to go out and talk because it was very emotional. And actually, like I said, I didn’t handle it very well. But now I feel the need to speak out loud to my supporters, my fans and the public because I’m sure they really want to know why it’s taking so long and I really felt the need to do that. That’s why I’m here today.

The case is not solved, as you just said. Have you ever knowingly used roxadustat or banned substances?

Simone Halep: I deliberately did not use any prohibited substances. I am a strong supporter of clean sports and have always been against doping.

What was your reaction when you tested positive?

Simone Halep: It was a shock. I didn’t know how to handle it. I didn’t know what roxadustat was. I’ve never heard of it. I went online a bit to find out about it. I understood it was a major banned substance.

The experts (whom I retained) worked a lot to find the reason for this contamination and they found out that the supplement was contaminated with a very small amount of substance. Simone Halep

Do you know how this substance could have entered your body, can you understand why?

Simone Halep: I have always been careful to check all components of the supplements (that she takes) to make sure everything is authorized. At first I had no idea where this fabric came from. And then I wanted the experts (who kept them, [editors note]) to explain to me how this happened and where it came from. Like I said, I had never heard of it, so I didn’t know how to take it, and basically how it could be in my urine. After a lot of work, they found out that there was a contamination, a supplement contamination, which is why the amount was so low in my body. A contamination is when someone takes an authorized supplement, but the company selling it makes a mistake, and there’s a very small amount of substance that shouldn’t be in there. The experts worked hard to find the cause of this contamination and they found out that the supplement was contaminated with a very small amount of substance.

Simona Halep | Tennis Majors

Who are the experts you mention?

Simone Halep: I can’t release the names of the experts yet, but they are both very experienced and each of them independently discovered that the supplement was contaminated with roxadustat.

Does the ITF [international tennis federation, editor’s note] agree?

Simone Halep: I sent the evidence to the ITF and they denied it. I sent it in December when we first worked on it. The ITF denied it and we are still going through it. Since the ITF has denied it, the only chance of this case being resolved is to go to the tribunal to hear my case and present all evidence that my positive test was contaminated [Editors note: When Simona Halep mentions the Tribunal she asks to be judged by, she mentions the independent panel referred to in article 8.2 of the Tennis Anti Doping Rule published by the ITIA, in charge of the ITF antidoping program]. I sent all the results to the ITF in December to show there was a contamination in my sample, but they denied it. I was looking for it every day. I had great hopes that I could go to the tribunal for a hearing and then I would know whether I could play Indian Wells or not. (A) the hearing on February 28 did not take place because the ITF requested more time to conduct additional tests. Even looking through that, the hearing was postponed to March 24. The ITF requested that the March 24 hearing be canceled. I disagreed, because as the rule says, a provisionally suspended player is entitled to an expedited hearing. Everything takes so long. I asked the ITF to lift my sanction in order to play, but they also refused.

I believe it is not fair to spend eight months without even being convicted by the Tribunal. Simone Halep

Have you been tested at all since you tested positive? What were the results of those tests?

Simone Halep: I was notified in October that my urine test was positive in August. Since then I have had 10 tests in a row and they were all negative, and it was blood and urine at the same time.

What is the next step?

Simone Halep: The next step is a hearing at the end of May, the 28th, but it’s very fragile because the ITF said they could cancel that too. If they do, it will be almost eight months since my first provisional suspension and I believe it is not fair to spend eight months without even being convicted by the Tribunal. Emotionally the whole period has not been easy and I just felt the need to speak out loud to my fans, to my supporters and basically to the whole audience. I’m sure they really want to know what’s going on and why it’s taking so long. I wanted to keep quiet until the matter was resolved, but it’s too heavy, so I felt it would be really good for me to talk about it out loud.

Why is your case taking so long?

Simone Halep: It’s been seven months since I was originally suspended, even though I’ve had all the evidence since December. I’m not asking for special treatment. I only ask to be judged. How long will this take?

How did you react when you heard that a large number of people, more than usual in these cases, stated that they did not believe that you could have used a banned substance?

Simone Halep: I felt the support of the people, my fans and basically everyone. I feel like they don’t believe I knowingly took something that is forbidden. It made me feel stronger to come back and work harder to get back to the level I was at before, and even higher. I’m working on that. I really want to go back to tennis and play at the highest level. They really (understood) my personality and who I am. It makes me very happy and gives me the strength to fight for the truth and return to tennis. So far this is the toughest battle I have fought in my life and career. I received the letter from the ITF saying I tested positive with an extremely low amount of roxadustat. The first thing I did was text Patrick (Mouratoglou), my coach [co-founder of Tennis Majors], to ask him if I understood correctly that my urine test was positive. From that moment on I could count on his help. Because he was next to me every step of the way, we were able to find the truth.

How do you see your future in tennis, if the case is resolved in such a way that you can be in the Tour again?

Simone Halep: I really want to play again because I love this sport and I want to play for the big titles again. I’ve worked for this all my life. I kept playing (during the suspension) because I had hopes that the matter would be resolved. I’ve had a lot of delays. It wasn’t easy to stay focused but I did my best and I kept working as focused as possible and practicing as much as possible. So far, tennis has always been my life. I feel like I want to do it again when I come back. I want to be as strong as before, even more if possible. That’s what I’m working for and I know I’m going to have a hard time because it’s going to be almost eight months without playing an official game and all the pressure there was about this case. I am convinced that if I work hard, I can play at the highest level again.

Are you counting down the days or trying to avoid it?

Simone Halep: At this age (31) it is very difficult to lose days, weeks and months. You are afraid of the injuries. If you don’t have official matches, it’s more risky. When time goes by like this, it’s harder to come back (Editor’s note: Halep is now number 26 in the world and she was in the top 10 when she was provisionally suspended).