Mitchell Marner leads daily fantasy hockey playoff picks

Three games are scheduled for Thursday. Toronto hosts Tampa Bay with the Maple Leafs leading 3-1 and trying to clinch the best-of-seven series. The Rangers are in New Jersey tied at 2-2, while Vegas must win Game 5 at home to eliminate Winnipeg from the Stanley Cup playoffs. Below you will find suggested options for putting together an effective line-up.

GOALIE

Akira Schmid, NJ vs. NYR ($26): Schmid has taken over as the Devils’ No. 1 goaltender, winning the last two games on the road. New Jersey goes home 2-2 as Schmid conceded just two goals in 59 shots at Madison Square Garden. Schmid was 9-5-2 with a 2.13 GAA and .922 save percentage during the regular season, so his excellent play in the playoffs comes as no surprise.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at TOR ($27): Vasilevskiy was mediocre in the playoffs as the Lightning trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. He has conceded 19 goals on just 132 shots to date against the Maple Leafs, a far cry from his regular-season performance when he was 34-22-4 with a 2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage. Toronto is making things very difficult for Vasilevskiy by getting players to the front of the net and shielding Tampa Bay’s netminder. He needs a big performance in Game 5 if the Lightning is to extend the series and that may be too much to ask of the netminder.

CENTRE

Jack Hughes, NJ vs. NYR ($32): Hughes has scored three goals in four games against the Rangers as the Devils managed to find the back of the net just seven times in four games. The 21-year-old superstar in the making has taken his game to a new level this season, scoring 43 times and providing 56 assists in 78 appearances. Hughes in New Jersey’s greatest offensive threat.

CENTER TO AVOID

Mika Zibanejad, NYR in NJ ($32): The Devils have managed to keep Zibanejad to just two assists in four games. He failed to light the lamp in his last nine games, although he did finish the regular season with eight helpers in his last five games. Zibanejad had his best season of his 12-year NHL career in 2022-23, tallying 91 points, including 39 goals, but he must start scoring in the postseason if the Rangers have any hope of progressing into the playoffs of the Stanley Cup.

WING

Mitchell Marner, TOR vs TB ($31): Marner is tied for second in NHL playoff scoring with 10 points. He has two goals and eight assists, and his average of 2.50 points per game leads the entire league heading into Thursday’s action. He finished the season with 99 points and had regular season success against the Lightning, scoring twice and adding an assist in two games. Marner excelled in the power play this season with nine points and 36 points.

Vladimir Tarasenko, NYR vs. NJ ($17): Tarasenko was pointless in two games in New Jersey but returns home, where he scored two goals in a pair of wins last week. Tarasenko scored just 18 goals and 50 points in 69 games this season, split between the Rangers and St. Louis, but he has six seasons with more than 30 goals in the NHL in his 11-year NHL career. Thursday it is nicely priced.

WINGS TO AVOID

Kyle Connor, WPG at VGK ($24): Connor has two goals and an assist in four playoff games so far, but he is missing his center as Mark Scheifele is out of action with an upper body injury, while defenseman Josh Morrissey is missing with a lower body injury. That’s 40 percent of the top Winnipeg power play that will be missing in action Thursday, severely hampering Connor’s ability to score. Connor scored 32 goals and 81 points in 82 games this season.

Artemi Panarin, NYR vs. US ($26): Panarin is tied in a three-game point goal drought after getting a pair of assists in the Rangers’ opening-game win. While the 31-year-old winger enjoyed outstanding success at the NHL level during his eight-year career, with 216 goals and 445 assists in 590 games, his success in the playoffs was less than stellar, scoring 16 times and grabbing 30 assists in 54 career games . Thursday is too expensive.

DEFENSE

Adam Fox, NYR at NJ ($24): Fox was held in two games without a point in New Jersey, but he will return home for Game 5, where he had six assists in two games. Fox had 12 goals and 72 points ranked eighth among defensemen. The Rangers need Fox to lead the team like he did in the first two games of the series or the Rangers will be in trouble.

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. TB ($18): Rielly has been spectacular in his last three games, scoring twice on the road and providing four assists at home in Game 2. He has regained his scoring prowess in the postseason after a mediocre regular season in which he scored only four times while recording 37 assists. added. after 65 games.

AVOID DEFENSES

Dougie Hamilton, NJ vs. NYR ($24): Hamilton broke his career best this season with 22 goals and 74 points, but was held pointless in Games 1 and 2 at Game 5’s Madison Square Garden. Hamilton excelled at home in Games 3 and 4 with a goal and two assists. He had 275 shots on target in 2022/23, another career high, but the Rangers managed to keep him to just six shots on target in four games during the playoffs.

Shea Theodore, VGK Vs WPG ($19): Theodore has three assists in four games against the Jets in the playoffs, with all three points coming. He returns home on Thursday, where he managed to score three times at the net by barely a point in the first two games of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Theodore is a bit pricey on Thursdays and there are better options on the blueline.