Simona Halep expresses her dismay at the delayed doping hearing





Simona Halep in an archive photo. AFP

Paris: Simona Halep has maintained she has not “knowingly” used performance-enhancing drugs as she has been waiting seven months for a doping hearing since being provisionally suspended. The former world number one tested positive for the banned drug roxadustat after providing a sample at last year’s US Open. Halep has not played since and has yet to have a hearing on the case. Ultimate Table Tennis: Elena Timina, Jorg Bitzigeio as protagonists for the upcoming season Novak Djokovic worries about his elbow before Banja Luka opens “I know I didn’t use a banned substance,” the Romanian star told tennismajors.com in an interview published Thursday. “I am a strong supporter of clean sports and have always been against doping. “In the beginning I had no idea where this substance came from.” Halep, who claims experts discovered she had accidentally ingested a tainted supplement, said the International Tennis Federation canceled a scheduled February tribunal to conduct additional tests before postponing another hearing scheduled for last month. “The next step is a hearing at the end of May, the 28th, but it’s very fragile because the ITF said they could cancel that too,” Halep said. “If they do, it will be almost eight months since my first provisional suspension and I think it is not fair to spend eight months without even being convicted by the tribunal. “It’s been seven months since I was originally suspended, even though I’ve had the evidence since December. I’m not asking for special treatment. I only ask to be judged. How long is this going to take?” After her positive test last October, Halep said she would “fight to the end” to clear her name. “A player provisionally suspended is entitled to an expedited hearing,” she said on Thursday. “Everything takes so long. I asked the ITF to lift my sanction in order to play, but they also refused. Halep had climbed back into the top 10 in the world before being suspended after falling out of the top 20 in 2020 after injury problems. But the two-time Grand Slam champion will drop further from her current 26th place as she waits to find out when she can return. “I really want to play again because I love this sport and I want to play for the big titles again,” said Halep. “I’ve worked for this all my life. At this age (31) it’s very hard to lose days, weeks and months. You’re afraid of the injuries. “If you don’t have official matches, it’s more risky. When time goes by like this, it’s harder to come back. Roxadustat is a medicine that stimulates the production of red blood cells and is used to treat patients with kidney problems. Read allLatest news,Trending news,Cricket news,Bollywood news,

India newsAndNewshere. follow us onFacebook,TwitterAndInstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/sports/tennis-news/i-just-want-to-be-judged-simona-halep-still-awaits-on-doping-hearing-12517682.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ernetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos