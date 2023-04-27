No. 33 men’s tennis looks for title replay





Men’s Tennis | 27-04-2023 14:01:00 ITHACA, NY – The Liberty League men’s tennis championship returns to the Reis Tennis Center at Cornell University as six teams will compete for the conference championships Friday through Sunday, April 28-30. The top two teams have retired from the first round, so the two first round matches will be held on Friday, April 28. Two semi-finals will take place on April 29 and the championship game is on April 30. The champion receives the Liberty League’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III championships. TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE (times subject to change during the tournament): FRIDAY 28 APRIL (first round): 2:15pm: #4 RPI vs. #5 Union

5 p.m.: #3 Vassar vs. #6 St Lawrence SATURDAY 29 APRIL (Semifinals): 2:15 pm: #1 Skidmore vs. #4/#5 winner

5pm): #2 Hobart vs. #3/#6 winner SUNDAY 30 APRIL (Championships): 1 p.m.: semi-final winners ABOUT THE MEN’S TEAMS… #1 SKIDMORE (10-7 overall, 7-1 Liberty League) Skidmore earned the top seed in the Liberty League tournament. The Thoroughbreds got a 5–4 victory over Hobart on April 1, giving the Statesmen their only Liberty League loss. Griffin Biernat rallied for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1 win on third basehit to tie the game for Skidmore.

Seniors Brendan Jimenez and Sergiu Celebidachi anchored the Skidmore lineup. Jimenez has gone 10-6 in doubles matches, all in the first singles match, while Celebidachi is a team-best 12-4, including 11-4 in the second singles match.

Jimenez and freshman Nika Mori have a team-best record of 9-6 in first doubles. Jimenez, who also has two doubles wins while pairing with Biernat, is 11-6 in doubles. #2 HOBART (15-4 overall, 7-1 Liberty League) As the tournament’s second seed, Hobart has earned its highest seed in the Liberty League championship. The Statesmen also have the league’s highest overall record at 15-4. Hobart are 15-2 against Division III opponents. Two of the team’s losses came against Division I Cornell and Division II Le Moyne. The only Division III losses are against NYU and Skidmore.

Sean Pesin, who played mostly at second and third base last year, has gone 10-5 this season while playing exclusively at first base. Hyat Oyer leads the team in singles wins, going a combined 15-3, including 10-2 in the fourth singles.

The doubles team of Pesin and Jett Wright has an 11-5 record in first singles, including 5-1 in Liberty League games. As a team, Hobart are 19-5 in Liberty League doubles matches. #3 VASSAR (11-5 overall, 6-2 Liberty League) Vassar, tied for third with RPI, earned the third seed thanks to a 7-2 victory over RPI at home on April 1.

The Brewers have a balanced singles lineup. Vassar is 11-5 or 10-6 in all six singles positions. The team has two of the best freshman players in the league in Fernando Bauermeister and Nolan Kubiak. Bauermeister has played every game in the first singles, with a record of 10-6.

Bauermeister and Kubiak have a combined record of 11-5 in first doubles, including 7-1 in Liberty League games. Their only loss was to Skidmore’s Jimenez and Mori (8-5) in their final game. #4 RPI (10-6 overall, 6-2 Liberty League) RPI is the defending Liberty League champion. The Engineers are also the only team to beat the top seeded Skidmore. RPI reached a 7–2 victory on April 8, winning two doubles matches and first through fifth singles.

sophomore Aiden Drover-Mattinen is one of the best players in the league. Drover-Mattinen, last year’s Liberty League Player of the Year as a rookie, won the ITA Northeast Regional singles title in the fall, earning an invite to the ITA Cup. He is currently 11-5 in first singles and 6-2 in league matches.

is one of the best players in the league. Drover-Mattinen, last year’s Liberty League Player of the Year as a rookie, won the ITA Northeast Regional singles title in the fall, earning an invite to the ITA Cup. He is currently 11-5 in first singles and 6-2 in league matches. Junior Zoe Davis and freshman Kayla Shenk each have 11 dual-match singles wins. Davis has played the majority of her matches in the fourth singles, where she has gone 8-4. #5 UNION (7-8 overall, 4-4 Liberty League) Union has finished the regular season with three wins in its last four games, including wins in two of its three Liberty League games. A 5–4 victory over St. Lawrence secured the fifth seed for the Dutch.

Ben Jacobs has been Union’s top singles player. After starting the season 3-2 on the second basehit, Jacobs was elevated to first place, where he has gone 5-4. He is currently tied with Ian Schunk (8-6 on fifth singles) with eight singles wins.

Jacobs and Dimitris Binopoulos were the team’s best doubles combinations, having a combined five wins in the first doubles. #6 ST. LAWRENCE (7-8 overall, 3-5 Liberty League) St. Lawrence was part of a number of close Liberty League games, including 5–4 losses to top-seeded Skidmore and fifth-seeded Union. Against Skidmore, the teams shared three of six singles matches, including three three-set matches.

The Saints have had a balanced lineup with winning records of fourth, fifth and sixth in singles. Cole Hamilton leads the team with nine wins in two games, including an 8-5 in the fifth singles.

St. Lawrence is 29-16 in dual-match doubles. John Hill-Edgar and Edvin Strandberg’s doubles combined to record a team-best 11-4, including 2-0 on the second doubles and 9-4 on the third doubles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rpiathletics.com/news/2023/4/27/no-33-mens-tennis-looks-for-title-repeat.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos