Channel Islands Cricket League returns with new sponsor





After a three-year hiatus, Guernsey Cricket and Jersey Cricket can announce the return of the Channel Islands Cricket League to the inter-island cricket calendar. The combined league also welcomes Belasko as a title sponsor for the next two years. The previous iteration of the pan-island cricket league was halted in 2019 due to the global pandemic, with current champions ATF St Ouen Springfield taking the crown in a hard-fought victory over Farmers Caesareans. Commenting on the deal for Guernsey Cricket, CEO Mark Latter said: It has been great to work with Lee Meloy and Sarah Gomersall in Jersey to bring about the return of the Belasko Channel Island Cricket League. The renewed rivalry at inter-island club level is eagerly awaited. To attract a title sponsor of Belasko’s profile speaks volumes about the interest such crosswater fixtures can generate. Jersey Cricket CEO Sarah Gomersall added that the Belasko Channel Island Cricket League will add more variety and healthy competition to our club cricket calendar. Securing the return of club cricket between the islands has been a top priority for us. We are pleased to have established Belasko as title sponsor for the next two years and thank them for their help. Paul Lawrence, Group Managing Director at Belasko, said: The Belasko team is committed to supporting our local communities and we are delighted that our support will get the Channel Islands Cricket League back on its feet after three years. We are delighted to be bringing our two Channel Island offices together for a summer of cricket. The Belasko Channel Island Cricket League naturally rely on inter-island travel and times to suit a cricket match and Guernsey and Jersey Cricket would like to thank Brent Blondel and everyone at Blue Islands for their work and flexibility in creating the required flight schedules to host the matches to continue. Games will start earlier than usual, with the first game on May 27, and will run over several weekends until the Final to be held in Jersey on August 26. More information about the Belasko Channel Island Cricket League can be found at www.guernseycricket.com or CLICK HERE. Last Return to News & Insight







