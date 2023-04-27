Alabama football pulls former Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner from portal

That was quick.

And, frankly, a little surprising, even in this transient world of college football, where players can just leave if they don’t like their current depth map situations.

Former Notre Dame football quarterback Tyler Buchner clearly didn’t like his.

A week ago, Buchner was in a quarterback bout with Sam Hartman at Notre Dame. It was a battle that many believed Hartman, a sixth-grader, would win. Would deserve. Buchner would spend 2023 backing up Hartman and then have two seasons as an Irish starter.

Then it was Tuesday.

Then it happened Thursday.

Buchner, who has been eligible for three years and has yet to play a full season of college football, jumped into the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon. He left open the possibility of returning to Notre Dame.

Buchner made his decision late Thursday morning. He’s going to Alabama.

Wow.

Yes, college football moves pretty fast. Buchner opened 2022 as the clear starter at Notre Dame. He then got injured in the second game and missed the next 10 with a left shoulder injury. He returned to earn the Most Valuable Player award in the GatorBowl.

A year later, he will be one of four ever highly regarded high school students vying for the job at the Crimson Tide following the departure of 2021 Heisman Trophy winner QB Bryce Young, believed to be the first pick of Thursday night’s NFL Draft .

Buchner will play for former Irish quarterback/offense coordinator Tommy Rees in Tuscaloosa. Rees was lured from his Golden Dome roots by Alabama head coach Nick Saban in late January.

Something seemed to be going on when Buchner announced he was entering the portal. His addition to the portal also had a “no contact” designation, which meant he may have known all along that Alabama was his next destination.

That turns out to be the case.

Notre Dame now has three quarterbacks going into the 2023 season: Hartman, sophomore Steve Angeli, and freshman Kenny Minchey. Of course, it can also go get a quarterback in the portal.

That’s college football 2023.

Hartman, a graduate transfer from Wake Forest who signed up in January, went 13 for 16 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns in the Golds 24-0 victory on a rainy Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. Hartman, who turns 24 at the end of July, added a rushing touchdown in an almost flawless showing.

However, Buchner struggled mightily, passing 8-for-18 for 44 yards and an interception. Buchner, who started three games last season and is more of a running threat than Hartman, was also sacked twice in his first outing with Gerad Parker as offensive coordinator and Gino Guidugli as quarterbacks coach.

In the two years that Rees’ system was in operation, Buchner played in 13 games and passed 67 of 118 passes (56.8%) for 949 yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Half of those picks were returned for touchdowns, including two in the 45-38 Gator Bowl victory over South Carolina.

As a freshman in 2021, Buchner acted as a first relief for Jack Coan, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin. In 10 games that season, Buchner averaged 7.3 yards per carry and ran for three touchdowns.

Overall, Buchner rushed for 459 yards and seven touchdowns in college.

He is 1-2 as a starter in college, including a shock home loss to unranked Marshall on September 10. Hunting cocks.

Buchner rallied the Irish from a 24-10 deficit, passing for three touchdowns and running for two more. He finished with 273 passing yards (18 completions in 33 attempts) and 61 rushing yards (12 attempts).

Buchner’s 16-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mitchell Evans set up the winning score with 1:38 to play.

Drew Pyne, who went 8-2 last season as a Buchners injury replacement, transferred to Arizona State in December.

According to Tuscaloosa News, Buchner joins Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson in the Crimson Tide quarterback battle as Nick Saban seeks a signal caller to replace Young. Including freshmen Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan, Alabama now has five quarterbacks on scholarship. It is likely that at least one will switch.