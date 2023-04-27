The University of Oklahoma is known for its record setters. Most of the records that Oklahoma’s football program holds belong to individuals such as the punt return touchdowns in a game record (Antonio Perkins) or the single-game rushing record (Samaje Perine). However, like the all-time All-American record (which OU also holds), this record is a program achievement.

The University of Oklahoma football program is tied with three other programs for most players selected first overall in the NFL Draft, with five. Georgia, Notre Dame and Southern Cal are the other three programs.

So with today being the annual holiday for football fans, it would be a fitting tribute to look at these five players and acknowledge the prowess of the program’s design day.

As of last Saturday, all five players have a statue on Jenkins Avenue next to Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

This conscription celebration begins with Lucious and Dewey’s little brother.

Lee Roy Selmon 1976 NFL Draft

Lee Roy is one of two native Oklahomans on this list. Arriving on campus in Norman, from Eufala, in 1972, Lee Roy joined his two brothers in a program prepared for college football history. Selmon was the key part of a Sooner defense that won two national championships in 1974 and 1975. In Lee Roy’s senior year (1975), he won the prestigious Outland Trophy and Lombardi Trophy. Lee Roy was named a two-time All-American and received the prestigious (and scarce) unanimous award in 1975.

Lee Roy Selmon is the best football player I have ever coached. Barry Switcher.

Lee Roy was picked first by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1976 NFL Draft, becoming the first player picked by the newly formed Bucs franchise. He went on to play nine seasons in the NFL, recording 742 solo tackles and 78.5 sacks. He also recorded an incredible 28.5 forced fumbles and 380 quarterback pressures.

Lee Roy was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1988 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1995, following an induction speech by his big brother Dewey.

Lee Roy Selmon was/is regarded as one of the most dominant defensive linemen in college football history. He was the first Bucs first overall pick in the NFL Draft, he was also the University of Oklahomas. OU would see his next just four short years later.

Billy Sims NFL draft from 1980

Billy came to Norman van Hooks High School in Hooks, Texas. Billy was the best runner in the state of Texas in 1975.

His career with Norman began in somewhat rocky fashion. He only played in one game as a freshman. He was riddled with injuries during his sophomore campaign, eventually seeing him wear a redshirt.

However, during his junior season in 1978, Billy led the nation in rushing and won the coveted Heisman Trophy, becoming only the sixth junior to do so. During Billy’s career with Norman, he racked up 4,118 rushing yards for 53 touchdowns. Sims was named a two-time consensus All-American (1978, 1979), and he won the Davey O’Brien Memorial Trophy and Heisman in 1978. Billy is currently second on the Sooners all-time rush list, just four yards short of Samaje Perine.

BOOMER! Billy Sims (from the Heisman stage in NYC; every time a Sooner wins the Heisman)

Billy was selected first in the 1980 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. He spent five years in the NFL, amassing 5,106 rushing yards and 42 rushing scores. He also amassed 186 receptions for 2,072 yards and 5 receiving touchdowns.

Billy was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1995 and remains a fixture in Oklahoma’s football program. BOOMER!

Sam Bradford 2010 NFL Draft

Sam Bradford is our second Oklahoman on this list, who came to Norman from Putnam City North High School in 2006 as a three-star recruit. Bradford immediately made his immense work ethic clear to the coaching staff. He earned the starting job during his sophomore year at Norman.

In Bradford’s freshman season, he completed 237 passes for 3,121 yards and 36 touchdowns. The three-star recruit had officially become a Sporting News Freshman All-American.

Bradford’s sophomore year was historic. He led the best offensive unit in the country with 4,720 passing yards and 50 touchdowns. Bradford also had 5 rushing touchdowns during the 2008 season.

In 2008, after one of the most historic seasons for a quarterback in college football history, Bradford was named a consensus All-American and the AP College Football Player of the Year. He won the Davey OBrien Award, the Sammy Baugh Trophy and the 2008 Heisman Trophy.

Bradford was drafted by the then St. Louis Rams with the 1st overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. Bradford played nine seasons in the NFL where he was named team captain with the Rams after breaking Peyton Manning’s rookie record for passes completed during a rookie season (326). He was named to the NFL’s All-Rookie team after the 2010 season.

Bradford played eight more years in the NFL where he never seemed to get the help he deserved. Bradford finished his professional career with 1,855 total completions for 19,449 yards and 103 touchdowns.

Sam Bradford was one of the most humble and down to earth players I’ve ever been with. He’s got it. Bob Stoops.

Bradford’s humble demeanor and tough leadership have made him one of the most loved Sooner Nations players ever.

Baker Mayfield 2018 NFL Draft

Baker Mayfield is one of the Sooner Nations most beloved Sooners. The former Texas Tech walk-on from Austin was quick to make his presence known in Norman. Baker had to sit out his first year in Norman due to transfer rules, but from 2015 he only got better.

Baker had an NCAA Football Road to Glory-esque career in Norman. In Baker’s year collegiate stretch, he passed for 14,607 yards and 131 touchdowns. Bake also ran with the ball 404 times for 1,083 yards and 21 rushing scores. In Baker’s 2017 year, he finished first in Oklahoma football history for yardage gained in a single season with 4,983 yards.

In 2017, Baker plunged into hardware, winning Heisman, Manning, Maxwell, Walter Camp, and Davey O’Brien awards. He finished his collegiate career with 3 first-team All-Big 12 selections, 2 All-American selections, and 1 Burlsworth Trophy (awarded to the nation’s top walk-on player).

Baker was selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft. He quickly won the hearts of the Cleveland fans after showing up to end a 19-game winless streak of the Browns by the New York Jets with 21 -17 to beat. Baker continued his Browns career for 3 more seasons.

While at Cleveland, Baker had to play for several offensive coordinators and head coaches. He was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2021, where he appeared in 7 games.

Thankfully, Baker was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 where he rekindled his spark. Baker led his Rams on a game-winning 98-yard drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night football, proving he’s still dangerous.

In March 2023, Baker signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where I fully expect him to take over the NFC South. Baker is on a list capable of winning playoff football games and attempting to compete for a Super Bowl. If you have YouTube TV and can buy a Sunday Ticket this season, when the Cowboys games are off, tune into Bucs games to watch Baker hurl the rock across the field.

When I woke up this morning, I felt pretty dangerous, Baker

Kyler Murray 2019 NFL Draft

Kyler was special. During his only starting season in Norman, Kyler was incredible. Kyler was named the Big 12 player of the week five times, tying a league record. He became the first FBS player to average at least 300 passing yards (311.5) and at least 60 rushing yards (71.5) per game during an entire season. Kyler led the country in total yards (school record 5,362) and points, responsible for (324).

Following the 2018 season, Kyler was named the winner of Oklahoma’s 7th Heisman Trophy along with many other awards. Kyler also owns a Davey O’Brien and Manning Award. He was named first-team All-Big 12, first-team All-American, and Big 12s player of the year.

Kyler was also a great baseball player. Kyler’s lone Sooner baseball season hit .296 with 10 HRs, 47 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. He was selected 9th overall by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Kyler Murray is an intelligent man, evidenced by his All-Big 12/All-Academic roster, so appropriately he chose football. He was selected with the 1st overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft. Besides having the second best jerseys in the NFL (behind the Cowboys), he has yet to have much help in Phoenix. He had to play for Kliff Kingsbury, the fired Texas Tech coach, and now Lincoln Riley coffee getter.

During his 4 years in the NFL, Kyler has been named in 2 Pro Bowls, NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year and the only bright spot in the Arizona franchise. So far, Kyler has passed for 13,848 yards and 84 touchdowns while rushing for 2,204 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Have you ever chased a chicken before? Cleveland Browns EDGE Myles Garrett when asked what it’s like to tackle Kyler Murray.

In Week 14 of 2023, Kyler tore his ACL in a game against the Patriots in a non-contact football injury. By all reports from Phoenix, Kyler’s rehab is going extremely well and he is willing to come back ahead of schedule. I hope the Cardinals can give Kyler some help in Arizona so he can get the Lombardi trophy and NFL MVP award he deserves.

2023 NFL draft

Be sure to tune in for the 2023 NFL Draft starting tonight at 7PM CT and watch the current Sooners make their way into the league.

