Buffalo Sabers need a top four defenseman who can play hockey





The Buffalo Sabers are becoming a better team because general manager Kevyn Adams does one thing: he buys hockey players. We know the Buffalo Sabers need a defender, but unfortunately far too many people try to get too specific. “We need a defender, but we need an RHD” is something I hear far too often, literally dating back to this time last year. And while I see the clear benefits of acquiring an RHD, I also see the Sabers sitting at 91 points and finishing closer to the postseason than they have in years. If they had a defender besides Owen Power who could consistently play in the top four, chances are I’d be writing about a potential Game 6 vs. Boston Bruins as opposed to writing an article like this. Note that in the previous paragraph I said “a defender”, not an RHD, although as I also said I see the obvious benefits. But the truth is, the Sabers need a hockey player who can play top four minutes on the ice, game in and game. I don’t care if they are a LHD or a RHD, and neither should you. Buffalo Sabers need a D-man and they don’t have to dive into the details There’s a reason you don’t often hear the major authorities dealing with the Buffalo Sabers say much about the RHD-LHD specs; instead you often see them writing about the importance of bringing in a top four defender. Of course there are outliers, such as the source I linked below. But anyone with even the slightest shred of logic would roll a left-hand drive over a right-hand drive if the left-hand drive had the more proven track record. That’s why I’m not a fan of and don’t often quote analytics. Far too often I see something like, “well, the analytics say… so this is the direction the team needs to go,” or something along those lines. Listen, I have a few words for you: I don’t care about your analytics. Instead, I care about that player’s resume. Have they played top four minutes regularly in the past, and if so, have they played an important role in helping their team reach the playoffs, or at least help them maintain a respectable defensive rotation? Pardon the old cliche, but this isn’t rocket science and shouldn’t be. Can the future top four defender inevitably help the Buffalo Sabers make the playoffs in 2023/24? If the answer is yes, I want them on the team, and I don’t care how handy they are, or what past analysis says. I want a hockey player who can help Buffalo get to the next step. And you should too. Source: Sabers mailbag part 2: Does Matt Dumba fit? Has Buffalo spot for top contenders? by Matthew Fairburn, TheAthletic.com

