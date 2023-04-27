Maryland heads for a three-game series against Indiana





Maryland Tortoises (27-15.8-4B1G) against Indiana Hoosiers (31-11, 9-3B1G) April 28-30, 2023

Bloomington, IN

6:00 PM EDT COLLEGE PARK, MD –Maryland baseball returns to the road to take on Indiana in their first three-game series against the Hoosiers since 2021. All three games are available on B1G+ with updates available at @TerpsBaseball on Twitter. THIS WEEK’S STORYLINES The matchup Maryland baseball returns to the road to take on Indiana in their first three-game series against the Hoosiers since 2021. All three games are available on B1G+ and the Maryland Baseball Network.

Maryland meets Indiana for its 21st all-time matchup and first since the Hoosiers eliminated the Terps from the 2022 Big Ten Tournament. Indiana won 6–4 in an 11-inning back-and-forth game.

Indiana (31-11) enters the weekend amid an eight-game winning streak, with a three-game sweep of Ohio and a 7-3 midweek victory over No. 21 Louisville.

The Hoosiers boast an array of quality pitchers, including weekend starters Seti Manase and Luke Sinnard. Sinnard has 74 strikeouts and an impressive average of 12.33 K/9, which is number 36 in the nation. Manase currently has a 1.78 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 30.1 innings of work. So far this season Maryland won their 19th consecutive conference series dating back to 2021, claiming two of three against Purdue at College Park. Eddie Hacopiaan earned Big Ten Player of the Week after leading the team with six hits, two home runs, and five RBI in the series.

earned Big Ten Player of the Week after leading the team with six hits, two home runs, and five RBI in the series. The Terps won their 18th consecutive conference series dating back to 2021, taking two of three over Ohio State in Columbus. Pitching led the way for the Terps axis Jason Savacool And NickDean remained steadfast on the mound and Dave Falco earned two saves in back-to-back appearances on Friday and Saturday.

And remained steadfast on the mound and Dave Falco earned two saves in back-to-back appearances on Friday and Saturday. Maryland claimed its fifth consecutive series win after two of three games against Rutgers in their Big Ten home opener. The Terpen made use of quality outings from starters Jason Savacool And NickDean to take two close wins on Friday (6-4) and Saturday (4-3).

And to take two close wins on Friday (6-4) and Saturday (4-3). The Terps opened conference play by taking two-of-three against No. 22 Iowa at Duane Banks Field. The series was marked by a back-and-forth Friday battle that saw the Terps come back from a five-point deficit and Matt Shaw hit a 507 ft grand slam to regain Terp’s lead.

hit a 507 ft grand slam to regain Terp’s lead. Maryland took two-of-three against UCF in Orlando, Florida for their final non-conference series of the year. The Terps dropped the game on Friday night, but scored 24 points in the next two games and won the series with an 8-6 win on Sunday.

The Terps claimed two-of-three against UAlbany at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium. Nick Lorusso was a consistent force for the Terps at the plate, batting .455 with three doubles and five RBIs over the weekend.

was a consistent force for the Terps at the plate, batting .455 with three doubles and five RBIs over the weekend. Maryland claimed the first series of the 2023 campaign, winning all three games against Maine. The series was marked by a 25-run explosion on Friday night, including back-to-back home runs from Nick Lorusso And Matt Shaw both in the first and third inning.

And both in the first and third inning. Maryland claimed an 8-3 victory over Delaware in a weekday game. Ian Petrotz got away with his fifth home run in his first eight games while Elijah Lambros hit a two-run blast for his third home run as Terp.

got away with his fifth home run in his first eight games while hit a two-run blast for his third home run as Terp. Maryland traveled to Oxford, Mississipi took 1-of-3 against the then No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels in a weekend series. Ian Petrotz And Jason Savacool led the Terps to a win on Friday night as Petrutz went 3-for-4 with his second grand slam of the season, two runs scored and four RBI. Savacool was dynamite on the mound, striking out nine Ole Miss hitters in seven innings of work, allowing only one earned run and two runs total.

And led the Terps to a win on Friday night as Petrutz went 3-for-4 with his second grand slam of the season, two runs scored and four RBI. Savacool was dynamite on the mound, striking out nine Ole Miss hitters in seven innings of work, allowing only one earned run and two runs total. The Terps opened 2023 with a series win over South Florida in Tampa. The weekend was marked by three consecutive grand slam games for Maryland. Highlights of the season Matt Shaw broke Terps’ all-time home run record, hitting his 44th base-clearing blast against Georgetown on Wednesday, April 26 at the National Youth Academy. The record was previously held by Paul Schager who hit 43 in Maryland from 1984 to 1987.

broke Terps’ all-time home run record, hitting his 44th base-clearing blast against Georgetown on Wednesday, April 26 at the National Youth Academy. The record was previously held by Paul Schager who hit 43 in Maryland from 1984 to 1987. Shliger has picked up where he left off in 2022, leading the Terps in OBP (.509), runs (65), and doubles (14), while finishing fourth in hits (52). The Danbury, Connecticut native currently sits at No. 2 in the nation, second only to Dylan Crews (66) of LSU.

Senior Nick Lorusso is on track for one of the greatest individual seasons in Maryland baseball history as he leads the team in hits (62), home runs (15), RBI (66), slugging percentage (.728), and batting average (.367) .

is on track for one of the greatest individual seasons in Maryland baseball history as he leads the team in hits (62), home runs (15), RBI (66), slugging percentage (.728), and batting average (.367) . Lorusso is on track to possibly break the single-season RBI record, just 22 off Derek Hacopian’s total of 83 from the 1992 season.

The Terps are still one of the best teams in the country when it comes to clearing bases, leading the Big Ten and placing third nationally with 90 home runs.

A total of five Terps, Elijah Lambros (11), Nick Lorusso (15), Ian Petrotz (10), Matt Shaw (15), and Luke Sliger (10) have hit more than 10 home runs so far this season. Popular in the preseason Maryland entered the 2023 season as a consensus top-25 program and the number 13 team in the country according to D1Baseball.

Three Terps, Jason Savacool , Matt Shaw And Luke Sliger each earned preseason All-American honors. Thetrio received recognition from D1Baseball, Perfect Game, and Collegiate Baseball News. Shaw was also named a preseason All-American by Baseball America.

, And each earned preseason All-American honors. Thetrio received recognition from D1Baseball, Perfect Game, and Collegiate Baseball News. Shaw was also named a preseason All-American by Baseball America. Juniors Luke Sliger (No. 1), Matt Shaw (No. 3) and Jason Savacool (No. 10) were each ranked in the Top-10 for their position by D1Baseball heading into the 2023 campaign.

(No. 1), (No. 3) and (No. 10) were each ranked in the Top-10 for their position by D1Baseball heading into the 2023 campaign. Maryland enters 2023 as a fresh winner of its first-ever Big Ten Championship in 2022 and its first conference title in more than half a century since the Terps won the ACC in 1971. Overall, it was Maryland’s fifth conference crown.

The Terps bring back 15 players from last year’s roster, including six All-Big Ten honorees ( Jason Savacool , Nick Lorusso , Matt Shaw , Kevin Keizer , Luke Sliger And NickDean ).

, , , , And ). Maryland welcomes incoming transfers Matt Boss (Bryant), Elijah Lambros (South Carolina), Tommy Kane (rowan), Eddie Hacopiaan (Cypress College) and Nate Haberthier (Ohio State), all of whom have made an immediate impression at College Park this season. Meet the trainers Sixth year head coach Rob Vaughan returns as skipper after last season’s Big Ten Championship and receiving ConferenceCoach of the Year honors. Vaughn is a career 168-111 (.602) as Head Coach of the Terps.

returns as skipper after last season’s Big Ten Championship and receiving ConferenceCoach of the Year honors. Vaughn is a career 168-111 (.602) as Head Coach of the Terps. Matt Swope And Anthony Papio returning to the bench for Maryland this year, they bring a wealth of experience to the dugout as both Terrapin baseball alumni and seasoned coaches on the staff.

And returning to the bench for Maryland this year, they bring a wealth of experience to the dugout as both Terrapin baseball alumni and seasoned coaches on the staff. Mike Morrisson returns as an assistant for his second season with the Terps. Morrison joined the staff from Coastal Carolina, where he won a national championship as a player in 2016 and spent two years as the Chanticleers’ Director of Player Development and Scouting, and interim pitching coach.

returns as an assistant for his second season with the Terps. Morrison joined the staff from Coastal Carolina, where he won a national championship as a player in 2016 and spent two years as the Chanticleers’ Director of Player Development and Scouting, and interim pitching coach. Former Maryland baseball player Tommy Gardiner is back on the staff and serves as Director of Player Development after playing under Vaughn, Swope and Papio for four seasons. Fan information All three games will be streamed on B1G+.

Streaming links are available at umterps.com.

You can listen live to the Terpson Maryland Baseball Network by clicking here.

You can follow the Terps through social media with the @TerpsBaseball handle on Instagram and Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umterps.com/news/2023/4/27/maryland-hits-the-road-for-three-game-series-against-indiana.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos