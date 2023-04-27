Hampshire Hawks and Southern Vipers Cricket Stars help launch Basingstoke Hawks Academy





Ross Whiteley and Chris Wood from Hampshire Hawks and Alice Monaghan from Southern Vipers were on hand to help launch the new Basingstoke Hawks Academy from the Basingstoke Street Cricket program Thursday, April 27, 2023

Hampshire Hawks and Southern Vipers cricket stars helped launch a new community cricket program in Basingstoke to bring new opportunities to young people through cricket. Chris Wood, Ross Whiteley and Alice Monaghan were at Brighton Hill School this week for the official launch of the Basingstoke Hawks Academy, which has been set up following the success of the Hampshire Hawks City Academy program in Southampton. Hampshire Hawks and Southern Vipers, both based at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, are the country’s leading sides in the game’s Twenty20 format, having both won their respective domestic competitions last season. Dozens of young people had the chance to meet the Hawks and Vipers players at the official launch of the academy and as an added surprise, Wood and Whiteley brought the Vitality Blast trophy, while Monaghan displayed the Charlotte Edwards Cup. The Hawks Academy is a pioneering project by Hampshire Cricket which aims to increase the diversity of young cricketers at all levels in Hampshire. It provides opportunities for young people who would otherwise not have access to top level coaching and cricket facilities, particularly those living in urban areas where participation in the sport is traditionally low.

We strongly believe that cricket should be a game for everyone, regardless of their socio-economic background, age, gender, race or ability. It is a sport that can bring different communities together, offers clear health benefits and helps young people develop important life skills such as teamwork, leadership and resilience. Our Southampton Hawks Academy has proved incredibly successful and has made a real difference to the lives of hundreds of young people in the city, and I have no doubt that Basingstoke Hawks Academy here in Basingstoke will have a similarly positive impact. It was great to welcome the Hampshire Hawks and Southern Vipers players to Brighton Hill School and to have both Twenty20 trophies there as well was great. I’m sure it was a day the youngsters will not soon forget. Charlie Freeston, Head of Player Development

In Basingstoke, the new Hawks Academy complements Hampshire Crickets’ existing Street Cricket program which provides free cricket for boys and girls aged nine to fifteen year-round, with weekly sessions also at Brighton Hill School. Players identified as having additional potential are then invited to join the Hawks Academy at the same location, giving them a real path to future Hawks, Vipers and Hampshire Cricket squads. Basingstoke Hawks Academy is part-funded by Persimmon Homes Thames Valley through the Housebuilders Community Champions program, which has donated over £1.5 million to sports clubs and charities in the last two years alone. This week’s launch event included a Twenty20 demonstration match between players from Southampton Hawks Academy and the Basingstokes Street Cricket Programme, a team with players now likely to benefit from Basingstoke Hawks Academy.

We are delighted to support the Hawks Academy in Basingstoke. At Persimmon, we are committed to building thriving communities that leave a lasting positive legacy. The new academy will absolutely deliver on this by providing high-quality coaching to girls and boys who may never have had the chance to play cricket, while also helping young people lead active, healthy lives. Dan Castle, general manager of Persimmon Homes Thames Valley

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ageasbowl.com/cricket/news/hampshire-hawks-and-southern-vipers-cricket-stars-help-launch-basingstoke-hawks-academy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos