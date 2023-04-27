Michigan football trending for 4-star in-state linebacker





Michigan football dominates the 2024 recruiting track. The Wolverines currently have 14 league commitments and they are ranked 1st in the nation by the 247Sports Composite ranking. Although they have 14 pledges, the Wolverines get potential customers from all over the country. In fact, Michigan currently only has two obligations in the state of Michigan. But that may be changing. If you go back to August or September of last year, it looked like Michigan was going to lose Michigan State brings in four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley. Dating back to September, there were a few Crystal Ball’s for the Spartans to land Beasley. Things seem to be turning in Michigan’s favor in recent days. On Tuesday, Steve Wiltfong, a National Recruiting Analyst, placed a crystal ball on Michigan to land Beasley and a Michigan State insider also placed a crystal ball in favor of the Wolverines to land the linebacker. If Beasley tied with Michigan over the Spartans, the Wolverines would have three of the top six Michigan state players by 2024. According to the Composite rankings, Beasley is a four-star linebacker and the 268th player in the nation. He is the 25th ranked linebacker and sixth ranked player in the state. The Wolverines have two linebacker prospects in the class as of now. Four-star linebacker Mason Curtis and three-star Zach Ludwig. More! Michigan Football offers four-star 2025 OT michigan soccer offers 2025 athlete Florida Michigan football offers 2026 WR Texas Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

