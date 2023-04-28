OU D1 hockey wins top ACHA Awards | University of Ohio

The Ohio University Bobcats Men’s D1 Hockey Team’s season may be over, but they still scored another shutout.
All major hardware goes to Athens as Head Coach Lionel Mauron and freshman forward Luc Reeve shut out all other contenders to take top honors at the American Collegiate Hockey Association’s annual year-end awards, announced late Thursday.
Mauron, in his second year leading the Bobcats, was named Men’s D1 Coach of the Year and, in a 1-2 blow, Reeve was not only named Rookie of the Year, but also won the prestigious ACHA Player of the Year award. the Year trophy, too.
Mauron was selected by ACHA Mens Division I head coaches from a group of finalists including Wyatt Waselenchuk of Minot State University, Gary Astalos of Adrian College and Mike Rivera of University of Central Oklahoma.
According to an ACHA press release, Mauron is the third Ohio University coach to win the award, joining legendary Bobcat bench bosses Dan Morris, who was named the 2004 ACHA Mens Division I Coach of the Year, and Craig McCarthy, who won the 2004 ACHA Mens Division I Coach of the Year. inaugural award. ACHA Men’s Division I Coach of the Year in 1998.
The Bobcats captured the 2022–2023 Central States Collegiate Hockey League (CSCHL) regular season championship, a record 12th in school history, tying Iowa State University for most in CSCHL history. For his efforts, Mauron was named CSCHL Coach of the Year.
Although 2021-2022 ended with a mediocre 17-15-5 overall record, 6-7-1 conference record and 4th place among five teams in the CSCHL in Mauron’s first season as head coach, it was a landslide victory over #2 Minot State University at the 2022 ACHA Mens Division I National Championships, allowing the Bobcats to finish the season with the #8 national ranking and a springboard for the Bobcats’ rise through the 2022–23 season.
Originally from Lausanne, Switzerland, Mauron just completed his third season with Ohio University and his second season as Head Coach. He had inherited a team that went 6-16 in 2020/21.
Mauron graduated from Ohio University in 2022 with a Master of Coaching Education. He previously earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts. During his four years at Curry College, Lionel was a three-time All American All-Academic scholar and named a team captain. After graduating from Curry College, Mauron continued his playing career as a professional with the Jacksonville Icemen in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL), the Knoxville Ice Bears in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), as well as the Lausanne Hockey Club in the Swiss League.
Mauron joined the Ohio University staff as an assistant coach prior to the 2020–21 season. He and his wife, Sophie, live in Columbus.
Reeve is the second OU winner of the player of the year award in four years. Gianni Evangelisti won that trophy in the 2019-2020 campaign.
Reeve led the Bobcats in all three major categories: goals, assists and points. His numbers placed him second in the ACHA in goals (34), tied for third in assists (41) and second in points with 75.
He is the fourth Bobcat player to win the award in its 24-year history, becoming the second player to win both Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year in the same season, joining Adrian College’s Brad Kobryn, who accomplished this feat back in 2014-2015.
Reeve is now the fourth player to win both player of the year and rookie of the year in a career, joining the aforementioned Kobryn, who won a runner-up player of the year award in 2016–17; Kale Dolinski, who won Rookie of the Year with Minot State University in 2010-2011 and Player of the Year with Arizona State University in 2013-2014; and Anthony Feyock of the University of Rhode Island, who won Rookie of the Year in 2003-04 and Player of the Year in 2005-06.
The other finalists for the Men’s Division 1 Player of the Year Award were:
#47 Brendan West, Forward, University of Michigan-Dearborn
#82 Carter Barley, Forward, Minot State University
#44 Sam Spaedt, Forward, Adrian College
Reeve, a 5-foot, 11-inch, 185-pound freshman from Kingston, Ontario, finished a stellar season as the Bobcats leading scorer with 75 points by scoring 34 goals and providing 41 assists in 33 regular season games. Reeve also added two goals and an assist in three games at the 2023 ACHA Mens Division 1 National Championships and two goals and two assists in five games at the 2023 World Cup of Hockey in Carta, Romania for Canada’s silver medalists.
Categorically, Reeve led all Mens Division 1 players in both power play points (26) and power play goals (14), was second in points per game (2.27), goals (34) and points (75), and was tied for third in assists (41). In addition, Reeve led all Mens Division 1 rookies in points per game (2.27), goals (34), assists (41), points (75), power play goals (14), power play points (26) and a tie for short targets (3).
With contributions from Reeves, the Bobcats finished the 2022-2023 regular season with the No. 2 ranking in the ACHA computer rankings posted last month before the start of the national tournament in Marlborough, MA. Reeve and Ohio University made it to the semifinals of the recently concluded 2023 ACHA Mens Division 1 National Championships.
Prior to arriving at OU, Reeve played youth hockey with the Kingston Frontenacs and Peterborough Petes programs before playing junior hockey with the Kingston Voyaguers, Collingwood Colts, Athens Aeros and Aurora Tigers.
Reeve is the first Bobcat to win Rookie of the Year in the award’s 21-year history.
The other finalists for the Men’s Division 1 Rookie of the Year Award were:
#11 Krzysztof Petryla, Forward, Calvin University
#11 Bailey Byrd, Forward, University of Michigan-Dearborn
#16 Joey Moffatt, Forward, Minot State University
In an exclusive interview with the Athens Messenger following the release of the awards by the ACHA, Mauron said he is both humbled by the honor and delighted by the recognition the OU hockey team has received after a century-old season.
“It is a great honor for me and for our program to be recognized by the coaches of the ACHA. It shows that we are on the right track and motivates me to move the program forward. OHIO hockey is back,” said Mauron.
He added: “All credit to the players who have adopted our philosophy. This award is of course shared with Trent Johnson and Jamieson McVicar who have worked tirelessly to improve our team. Finally, I would like to thank my wife, Sophie, for everything. the work she does to support us while I’m with the team.”
Mauron was also excited that the Bobcats achieved the top three ACHA categories and noted how important that is for the future program.
“This is an incredible achievement for our program to win all three awards. But we wouldn’t be successful without all the players and staff involved in the team,” said Mauron.
Referring to Reeve’s wins, Mauron commented that “Luc had a very productive season, scoring huge goals at key moments. He plays with great energy and leadership, which inspired the players around him. He is a selfless person, who is more cares about team success than any individual recognition.
“Luc can play in any situation and he can bring a spark every time it is needed. He has raised the expectations of our program and I have no doubt that he will continue to lead our program for the next three years,” said Mauron.
For Reeve’s response, see Saturday’s print edition of Athens Messenger.