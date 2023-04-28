Pepperdine sweeps through WCC Championships opening day





SANTA MONICA, California. The No. 19 Pepperdine beach volleyball team had a successful opening day of the West Coast Conference Championships, passing both No. 7 seed Pacific and No. 3 seed Saint Mary’s. Grace Campbell And Juju Quintero in the No. 4 position and Savannah Standage And Gabriella Perez at the No. 3 position, they each won their matches in straight sets to clinch both duals respectively. The Waves No. 1, 3 and 5 pairs went 4-0 in sets all day. RESULTS #19 Pepperdine final. Pacific, 5-0

No. 1: McKenna Thomas / Kate Clemont (PEPP) final Hania Taduran/Camdyn Albrecht (UOP) 8/21, 10/21

No. 2: Alex McLeod / Aubrey Roberts (PEPP) final Josephine Kinlan/Darina Kumanova (UOP) 18-21, 21-17, 15-11

Number 3: Savannah Standage / Gabriella Perez (PEPP) final Jillian Rodig/Jenny Todd (UOP) 21-2, 21-17

Number 4: Grace Campbell / Juju Quintero (PEPP) final Joli Ruby/Megan Nishimura (UOP) 21-11, 21-15

Number 5: Kristine Briede / Madison Oriskovich (PEPP) final Miranda Baptista/Jewel Turner (UOP) 21-7, 21-4

Order of completion: 5, 1, 4*, 3, 2 #19 Pepperdine final. Saint Mary’s, 5-0

No. 1: McKenna Thomas / Kate Clemont (PEPP) final Hawley Harrer/Daniella Kensinger (SMC) 21-16, 21-16

No. 2: Alex McLeod / Aubrey Roberts (PEPP) final Genevieve Bane/Sadie Shipman (SMC) 8/21, 21/14

Number 3: Savannah Standage / Gabriella Perez (PEPP) final Karmin Brown/Hannah Bank (SMC) 21-14, 21-15

Number 4: Grace Campbell / Juju Quintero (PEPP) final Allie Cataldo/Paola Peralta (SMC) 22-24, 21-17, 15-11

Number 5: Kristine Briede / Madison Oriskovich (PEPP) final Angie Bour/Hannah Glick (SMC) 21-14, 21-8

Order of completion: 2, 5, 3*, 1, 4 MATCH OVERVIEWS In the first duality Kristine Briede And Madison Oriskovich made quick work of their opponents on court five and pulled off a 21-7, 21-4 victory to put the Waves on the board. McKenna Thomas And Kate Clemont then won 21-8, 21-10 on court one to put the team in position to qualify. Grace Campbell And Juju Quintero would take the honor with a 21-11, 21-15 victory in the No. 4 ranking, though all games would be played to completion in the opening rounds of the tournament. Savannah Standage And Gabriella Perez took a stunning 21-2 win in their first set in the No. 3 position and made it 4-0 with a 21-17 win in the second set. Alex McLeod And Aubrey Roberts completed the sweep with an 18-21, 21-17, 15-11 victory in the No. 2 ranking. In the final game of the day, McLeod and Roberts closed shop early to record a 21-8, 21-14 victory in slot No. 2 to put the Waves on the board. Briede and Oriskovich then beat their opponents 21-14, 21-8 to put the side in position to close. Standage and Perez on court three would do the honors with a 21-14, 21-15 win. Clermont and Thomas then won by a pair of 21-16 sets on court one to make it 4-0 and Campbell and Quintero completed the sweep with a 22-24, 21-17, 15-11 final. NEXT ONE Tomorrow, the Waves will open the day against PCH Cup rival LMU at 10:30 AM. The winner advances to the championship game at 1:30 PM, while the loser drops to the elimination round to play at 12:00 PM. TO FOLLOW Follow @WavesBeachVB on Facebook and Twitter for instant updates, results and more. Visit PepperdineWaves.com for all information, releases and schedules.

