How USF Football Coach Alex Golesh Affects Hendon Hookers NFL Draft Stock

If Hendon Hooker isn’t picked tonight in the NFL women’s first round, blame new USF football coach Alex Golesh. The attack he coordinated in Tennessee was just too good.

Read between the lines of some concept analysts long enough and it doesn’t take much effort to reach that ridiculous-sounding conclusion.

(Hooker) is coming off a quarterback friendly offense, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper recently said. By that I mean, get the ball out quickly in the gun. Great receivers to throw at. Great offensive line.

Add to that a few quality backs and you can understand why the Volunteers broke through last year under former UCF coach Josh Heupel. That’s apparently a blow to Hooker, as he didn’t have to move much in the pocket or show scouts that he could make his progress.

Kiper also pointed out that Joe Milton, Hooker’s backup, swindled Clemson in the Orange Bowl despite the Volunteers not having their top two receivers.

Thanks to the system, he was very successful, Kiper said.

The system was installed by Heupel and Golesh, who recruited good players and placed them in schedules that gave them a good chance of success. And now it sounds like a negative for their former quarterback.

However, it is not a negative point for the program that Golesh took over. If the Bulls’ biggest problem two years from now is that Byrum Brown’s draft stock is lower than it should be because the USF’s offense was too effective, then Golesh is up for a huge new contract.

For now, keep these ideas in mind as the talking heads discuss Hooker tonight (a possible Bucs option at number 19).

As Hooker told reporters at the scout group, it’s not my fault my first reading is being opened.

That’s the fault of the old UCF coach and the new USF.

