Rec sports to offer summer leagues | Sport

The Texas A&M Department of Recreational Sports will offer intramural sports leagues during the 2023 summer sessions with registration opening May 30 on their website.
The 3v3 outdoor basketball league begins Monday, June 5 at the West Campus Rec Center. The final summer league, table tennis, will begin on August 2 before the 2023 fall semester begins. From outdoor soccer and sand volleyball to indoor cornhole, 4v4 dodgeball and battleship played in canoes, many sports will be offered with registrations posted online as the start of the 2023 summer semester approaches.
Intramural sports provide some people with a sense of growth, said Nick Heiar, director of intramural sports.
Some people try to participate for physical reasons, Heiar said. [Or for] creating long-lasting memories.
Creating strong bonds with friends is important, Heiar said.
If you just want to rip around with some of your bedmates, play recreational sports, Heiar said.
Management freshman Isaac Cryer said he made long-lasting memories during the spring action ball league.
It was great, Cryer said. It was really cool, not just because I won. I had some older guys on my team trying to win a tournament since they got into A&M, and to know I was doing that as a freshman was really cool.
Intramural sports have something for everyone, even the Battleship game, played with 4-person canoe teams in a pool including buckets and bullet bombs to sink opponents. Heiar said he encourages students to try something new.
Cryer, who was a team captain, said he was unaware there were summer leagues, noting that the only downside to intramural matches is resolving differences between teammates.
It was definitely hard to manage people and play to their expectations, especially when you have a set plan, Cryer said. But they expect to play.
Summer intramurals solve this problem because there are fewer people at A&M to play, Heiar said.
This place really slows down in the summer, Heiar said. Intramural sports during the summer is the same, but it’s condensed a bit.
If a student doesn’t want to play, signing up as a civil servant or applying for another student job is an option, Heiar said.
According to the website, more than 1,000 Aggies are employed by Rec Sports each year.
All of our entry-level positions are umpires, Heiar said.
Visit the Rec Sports website for more information on leagues and student job opportunities.
Noah Vagis is a history junior and contributed this article from the JOUR 359 course, Reporting Sports to The battalion.