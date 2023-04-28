Lehigh ends regular season with fourth straight win





Next game: Holy Cross (Quarterfinal) 04-30-2023 | 12:00 am April 30 (Sun) / 12:00 PM Holy Cross (Quarterfinal) History BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh women’s lacrosse team earned its fourth straight victory on Thursday night by beating Colgate 17-11 in the regular season finale at the Ulrich Sports Complex. Lehigh is the No. 4 seed and will take on No. 5 Holy Cross Sunday at noon in the Patriot League quarterfinals. Sunday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+. The Mountain Hawks are now 11-5 (6-3 PL) and the Raiders finish their season at 4-11 (3-6 PL). Lehigh’s starting offensive unit amassed 20 points on Thursday. Emma Eberhardt led by six points (4G, 2A), Olivia Megger had five points (4G, 1A), Gabby Schneider had five points (2G, 3A), and Katya Carnevale had four points (3G, 1A). Seven different Mountain Hawks scored for Lehigh on Thursday. Colgate opened the scoring, but then the Mountain Hawks took control. Lehigh scored five unanswered goals to take a 5–1 lead with 8:53 left in the first quarter. Casey O’Connor scored the fifth goal of the Lehigh run. The Raiders scored two straight goals to score within two, but that would be the last time in the game that Colgate would trail just two goals. The Mountain Hawks had a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. After a high-scoring first quarter, both teams held steady in the second quarter and slowed the pace. Lehigh led 11-6 at the halfway point. In the third quarter, Colgate managed to get within three of scoring with 22 seconds left. Despite a valiant effort by the Raiders, Lehigh held them to just one goal in the fourth quarter. Molly Krestinski stopped the 13-minute drought for Colgate to get within six with 1:55 left in the game. That would be the last goal of the match. Lehigh had a 17-14 lead in the draw checks on Thursday. Senior midfielder Cassie Martie won 11 tie checks. She also scored two goals and provided turnovers. Eberhardt also won five draws. junior goalkeeper Hayley hunt had 10 saves for Lehigh, which was the third straight game she finished with 10 saves. Sophomore keeper Julia DeLitta came in at the end of the fourth quarter and stopped two shots for the Mountain Hawks. The Mountain Hawks made six turnovers. Hunt and senior defender Mackenzie Porter both caused a pair. Caroline Panzirer had a hat trick to lead the way for Colgate. Colgate’s goalkeeper Helena Morrison had nine saves. Like Lehigh Women’s Lacrosse op Facebook and continued Twitter And Instagram for exclusive content, team updates and more.

