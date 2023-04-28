Cricket Diplomacy between Pakistan and Bangladesh – OpEd – Eurasia Review

We know the famous ping-pong diplomacy between China and the US in the 1970s. The new diplomatic approach between the two sides brought China and America under the umbrella of bilateral ties. Relations between the PRC and the US became strained after Chairman Mao Ze Dong’s declaration of communist China in 1949.

Ping pong diplomacy is especially important in Sino-American history. At the end of the 31st World Championships in Nagoya, Japan, the Chinese table tennis team invited the US table tennis team to visit China.

In response to that invitation, the US table tennis team visited China on April 10, 1971. It was the first visit by a US delegation to China since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. The Chinese team returned to China the following year. the United States. The visit was able to melt two decades of Sino-American relations and normalize relations between the two countries. The small initiative built ties between China and the US.

Ping pong is a game. This game melted the ice between China and the US. Can we expect another ping pong diplomacy between Pakistan and Bangladesh regarding the strained ties between Pak and BD? If policymakers of both states think deeply and realize in this regard, both states can benefit from such a form of ping pong diplomacy. It is cricket diplomacy between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

To some extent, bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are now strained. When Sheikh Hasina resumed the “war crimes trial” after starting her second term as prime minister in 2009. This led to a deterioration in relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

But from the year (2020), relations between the two countries started to improve. President Arif Alvi has just congratulations Muhammad Shahabuddin on taking office as the 22nd President of Bangladesh. In a tweet on Tuesday, he expressed confidence that relations between the two brother countries will be strengthened during his term in office. President Arif Alvi wished him a very successful term in office and said he looks forward to working closely with Muhammad Shahabuddin for the mutual benefit of our countries. One analyst called this Pakistan, Bangladesh “presidential happiness diplomacy”. Phone conversation of former Prime Minister and cricketer Imran Khan with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed in July 2020, meeting of Prime Minister Hasina with the newly appointed Pakistani Envoy to BD in December 2020 and the most recent meeting of Pakistan High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiquis with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on October 25, 2021, were the clear sign of improving bilateral relations. The Pakistan High Commissioner has delivered a message of goodwill and friendship to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh. He also presented a photo album of Bangladesh’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s visit to Pakistan in 1974 to attend the OIC conference. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked the High Commissioner for the gift and responded to Imran Khan’s greetings. That’s the beginning.

Amidst these events, Pakistan U19 left Lahore in the early hours of Wednesday for Bangladesh, where the squad will participate in a series of four days, five 50-over matches and one T20 match from April 30 to May 17. A 17-man squad from the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team departed Lahore for Bangladesh today to play a five-match ODI series, a T20 match and a four-day youth test match.

According to the announced schedule, the highly anticipated series will begin with the one-off youth test on April 30 in Chittagong and conclude with the T20 on May 18. The Saad Baig-led side, with three reserve players, underwent a training camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore from 8 to 18 April before departing for the tour.

Earlier, the national selectors of the Pakistan Cricket Board announced the Pakistan men’s cricket team for the two Tests against Bangladesh to be played in Chittagong from November 26 to November 30 and Dhaka from December 4 to December 8.

The Pakistan national cricket team set foot in Bangladesh on November 13 after six long years. The visitors team played three T-20 and two Test matches in Bangladesh. The last visit of the Pakistan national cricket team to Bangladesh was in 2015. On the other hand, the Bangladesh Cricket Team visited Pakistan in 2020. The Bangladesh cricket team toured Pakistan in January and February 2020 to play one Test match and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches against the Pakistan cricket team. Then cricket diplomacy was halted for some time. Now cricket diplomacy is kicking off which is the bright side for both Pakistan and Bangladesh. We can remember the mango diplomacy between Pakistan And bangladesh in July and August. Now the cricket diplomacy! We hope Cricket Diplomacy between Bangladesh and Pakistan will help to strengthen ties.

In short, Pakistan and Bangladesh can strengthen their ties to break and melt the ice to secure greater mutual interests through such small but very important initiatives like mango diplomacy, cricket diplomacy etc. It can be a great effort between both sides for making and develop a good relationship between the Bangladeshi and Pakistani people and the government. In the very near future, the new generation of both sides would like a better relationship in economy, tourism, etc.

Cricket diplomacy can increase contact between people. This human-to-human contact turns into public diplomacy between Pakistan and Bangladesh. It is true that Track 1, Track 1.5, Track 2 and Track 3 diplomacy, cultural diplomacy even economic diplomacy could emerge from People to People contact. Then it would be possible to create connectivity between two states. Eventually, a formal diplomatic and economic trade relationship could be established. We saw the Sino-Chinese example in this regard. People from both countries could benefit from establishing links. Above all, the strained bands must be smoothed out.

Mango diplomacy, cricket diplomacy are some types of tools. This tool allows senior officials to exchange visits. For example PM Mr. Khan. can visit Bangladesh to directly enjoy the game that is in the gallery. This visit can open a new door between Bangladesh and Pakistan. He can meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed for strengthening ties. The whole regional context can change because of his visit. Then US President Richard Nixon visited China. That visit paved the way to strengthen ties between China and the US.

Though Bangladesh-Pakistan has strained relations in some areas. But time changes. Bangladesh and Pakistan need to understand the current world scenario. There may be some bilateral issues between Bangladesh and Pakistan. But these problems are not eternal and everlasting. These problems could be resolved through the exchange of senior officials’ visits, bilateral meetings, talks, etc. But a holistic diplomatic effort is badly needed here. Cricket diplomacy has increased this ample opportunity. Now is the time to assess and realize this.

Bangladesh is going to be a South Asian economic miracle. In this era of globalization, every look depends on others. Pakistan may need Bangladesh and vice versa to face some common challenges like terrorism, climate change, poverty alleviation, covid-19 vaccine diplomacy, mutual support in common international forum, increasing regional connectivity etc. as both are regional states. Pakistan needs to build strong relations with Bangladesh to maximize its own interests. Bangladesh and Pakistan can exchange some regional benefits.

This small initiative will become a major achievement for both parties. Now we can expect some next steps. High-level visits can be a step to strengthen ties. The two prime ministers may exchange visits to normalize relations. The Pakistani Prime Minister should visit Bangladesh as soon as possible using cricket diplomacy as a tool. This initiative can bring both under one umbrella in the case of bilateral relations. Both parties should realize that. If the realization is positive, both governments and people in both countries would benefit. Yes, cricket diplomacy can normalize.

Pathik Hasan is a Dhaka-based NGO activist, researcher and freelance writer on contemporary international issues whose work has been published in many local and international publications. Academic background: BSS (Peace and Conflict Studies) and MSS (International Relations) under the University of Dhaka. He can be reached at[email protected]