3 Women’s Tennis Drops Heartbreaker to #6 NM State





ARLINGTON The Vaqueros #3 women’s tennis team of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) lost a heartbreaking 4-3 game against the #6 New Mexico State Aggies in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tournament at Arlington Tennis on Thursday Centre. The Vaqueros fired to take an early lead. Senior Stephanie Wilke and freshmen Yaiza Vazquez dominated their No. 3 doubles and won 6-0. UTRGV’s All-WAC Second Team duo of junior Leah Karren and sophomores Barbara Martinez secured the double point for the Vaqueros with a solid 6-2 win in flight No. 1. Junior Isabelle Bahr and sophomores Marjorie Souza were leading 5-1 in game No. 2, but it remained unfinished and the 1-0 lead was held. The singles session was incredibly tight between two fighting teams. The Vaqueros and Aggies split the first sets, with UTRGV taking the early advantage on the first, third and fifth lanes, while NM State won the first set on the other three. Souza extended UTRGV’s lead to 2-0 with a solid 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 3, showing great stamina during long rallies and delivering accurate scoring shots. But the Aggies tied the score at 2-2 with winsMiranda BishardAndBella Nguyenon the fourth and sixth courts. Bahr fought back in the second set of her No. 2 match, butLisa Zhuheld on for the 6-1, 7-5 win to make it 3-2 NM State. Vazquez picked up a gritty 6-2, 6-4 victory in the No. 5 flight to tie the score at 3-3. She was resilient in the back and forth game and came on strong to close it out when her team needed her. With the score tied, all eyes turned to the top field for an intense fight between Karren andAnna Pinaeva.Karren won the first set 6-4, then Pinaieva came back to take the second 6-2. Pinaieva opened up a 4-2 lead, then Karren came back to tie the game at 4-all. Pinaieva kept the set 6-4 to take the win for NM State. UTRGV ends the season 12-9. Complete results

Singles (3, 4, 5, 2, 5, 1) 1. Anna Pinaieva (NMS) defeated. Leah Karren (UTRGV) 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

2. Lisa Zhu (NMS) defeated. Isabelle Bahr (UTRGV) 6-1, 7-5

3. Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) def. Valeria Ivanovskaya (NMS) 6-2, 6-3

4. Miranda Bishard (NMS) defeated. Barbara Martinez (UTRGV) 7-5, 6-3

5. Yaiza Vazquez (UTRGV) def. Natsuki Nishimura (NMS) 6-2, 6-4

6. Beats Bella Nguyen (NMS). Stephanie Wilke (UTRGV) 6-3, 7-5 Doubles (3, 1) 1. Leah Karren / Barbara Martinez (UTRGV) def. Anna Pinaieva/Lisa Zhu (NMS) 6-2

2. Isabelle Bahr / Marjorie Souza (UTRGV) vs. Miranda Bishard/Bella Nguyen (NMS) 5-1, unf.

3. Yaiza Vazquez / Stephanie Wilke (UTRGV) def. Valeria Ivanovskaia/Dora Kurdi (NMS) 6-0

