Red Wings will be looking at a ‘thin’ goalkeeping market for free agents

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said he was pleased with Ville Husso’s play this season. Husso had moments where he looked like a solution, not a problem, for this team.

However, there are too many numbers telling Yzerman that his goaltending needs improvement next season.

“We have to get better,” said Yzerman. “Are our best options in, including… young guys? Or is he looking at other options. Right now, looking at the league, every team is trying to improve in one area, be it their starter or backup.

The Red Wings ranked 22nd in team goals-against average (3.35) and 26th in team serve percentage (.894). None of the Detroit goaltenders did well in the IcyData.com goalkeeper rankings for Goals Prevented Above Average. Linus Ullmark of Boston, the probable winner of the Vezina Trophy, led the league with that measurable +51.30. Fifty-three goalkeepers had figures on the positive side. Husso finished in 92nd place with -10.3, while his backup Magnus Hellberg was -6.19. Alex Nedeljkovic was at -3.43.

Supply and demand

Some argue that all goalie numbers, including Goals Prevented Above the Average, are really a team number. But there are goalkeepers who played in bad teams who show favorable numbers. For example, the Flyers finished 26th in the NHL and their goaltender Carter Hart was +6.88 for Goals Prevented Above Average with a .906 save percentage.

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock and Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram had better numbers than the Detroit goaltenders.

Yzerman’s problem in improving his goaltending in the free agent market is that demand outstrips supply.

“The goalkeeper market is a bit thin,” said Yzerman. “Whether we go back with the same three, we have to be better. That goes for all three. But at the end of the day, we also have to be better as a team to help them. I think we’ve reduced the A odds that we gave up this year. We need to keep reducing that, make it a little bit easier for them.

Here’s a look at some of the best possible options on the free agent market:

Joonas Korpisalo

The 29-year-old Finn played well for the Los Angeles Kings on the stretch and in the postseason. The Kings should want to re-sign him and a few other teams will too. The Red Wings probably won’t measure up to Korpisalo’s price comparisons.

Tristan Jerry

One line of thought is that a new Penguins general manager wants to shake up the roster by parting ways with Jarry. But if Jarry goes to Free Agency, who can the Penguins land to replace him? But even as he tests the market, Jarry won’t want to come to Detroit to share time on a team that has missed the playoffs for seven consecutive seasons.

Adin hill

Played well for Vegas this season. He’s only 26. Could be a reliable backup for Husso. Can carry the load if Husso gets hurt. He was 25-16-7 for Vegas this season. He played 25 games for San Jose. His career save percentage is .910.

Semyon Varlamov

He is 35 and would like to stay with the islanders. At least that’s the scuttlebutt. He is a proven goalkeeper and would be an intriguing asset if he were willing to sign a one-year contract.

Alex Nedeljkovic

Don’t believe the Red Wings will re-sign him, but can’t rule it out as the goalie market doesn’t stand in the way of much freshness. The Red Wings love Nedeljkovic and appreciated the fact that he went to Grand Rapids and did what he could to help the Griffins and his teammates. He was playing sharply for them and for the Red Wings when he was recalled for an emergency late in the season. But here’s a question that needs answering: How well could Nedejkovic handle playing a backup role if he only played every eight or nine days? Not everyone can. Nedeljkovic seems sharper when he plays regularly. Perhaps there is a trade option for the Red Wings to explore.