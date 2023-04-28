Sports
Red Wings will be looking at a ‘thin’ goalkeeping market for free agents
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said he was pleased with Ville Husso’s play this season. Husso had moments where he looked like a solution, not a problem, for this team.
However, there are too many numbers telling Yzerman that his goaltending needs improvement next season.
“We have to get better,” said Yzerman. “Are our best options in, including… young guys? Or is he looking at other options. Right now, looking at the league, every team is trying to improve in one area, be it their starter or backup.
The Red Wings ranked 22nd in team goals-against average (3.35) and 26th in team serve percentage (.894). None of the Detroit goaltenders did well in the IcyData.com goalkeeper rankings for Goals Prevented Above Average. Linus Ullmark of Boston, the probable winner of the Vezina Trophy, led the league with that measurable +51.30. Fifty-three goalkeepers had figures on the positive side. Husso finished in 92nd place with -10.3, while his backup Magnus Hellberg was -6.19. Alex Nedeljkovic was at -3.43.
Supply and demand
Some argue that all goalie numbers, including Goals Prevented Above the Average, are really a team number. But there are goalkeepers who played in bad teams who show favorable numbers. For example, the Flyers finished 26th in the NHL and their goaltender Carter Hart was +6.88 for Goals Prevented Above Average with a .906 save percentage.
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock and Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram had better numbers than the Detroit goaltenders.
Yzerman’s problem in improving his goaltending in the free agent market is that demand outstrips supply.
“The goalkeeper market is a bit thin,” said Yzerman. “Whether we go back with the same three, we have to be better. That goes for all three. But at the end of the day, we also have to be better as a team to help them. I think we’ve reduced the A odds that we gave up this year. We need to keep reducing that, make it a little bit easier for them.
Here’s a look at some of the best possible options on the free agent market:
Joonas Korpisalo
The 29-year-old Finn played well for the Los Angeles Kings on the stretch and in the postseason. The Kings should want to re-sign him and a few other teams will too. The Red Wings probably won’t measure up to Korpisalo’s price comparisons.
Tristan Jerry
One line of thought is that a new Penguins general manager wants to shake up the roster by parting ways with Jarry. But if Jarry goes to Free Agency, who can the Penguins land to replace him? But even as he tests the market, Jarry won’t want to come to Detroit to share time on a team that has missed the playoffs for seven consecutive seasons.
Adin hill
Played well for Vegas this season. He’s only 26. Could be a reliable backup for Husso. Can carry the load if Husso gets hurt. He was 25-16-7 for Vegas this season. He played 25 games for San Jose. His career save percentage is .910.
Semyon Varlamov
He is 35 and would like to stay with the islanders. At least that’s the scuttlebutt. He is a proven goalkeeper and would be an intriguing asset if he were willing to sign a one-year contract.
Alex Nedeljkovic
Don’t believe the Red Wings will re-sign him, but can’t rule it out as the goalie market doesn’t stand in the way of much freshness. The Red Wings love Nedeljkovic and appreciated the fact that he went to Grand Rapids and did what he could to help the Griffins and his teammates. He was playing sharply for them and for the Red Wings when he was recalled for an emergency late in the season. But here’s a question that needs answering: How well could Nedejkovic handle playing a backup role if he only played every eight or nine days? Not everyone can. Nedeljkovic seems sharper when he plays regularly. Perhaps there is a trade option for the Red Wings to explore.
|
Sources
2/ https://detroithockeynow.com/2023/04/27/detroit-red-wings-will-seek-goaltending-upgrade-free-agent-market-joonas-korpisalo/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Washing Hair With Detergent, Making Coffee With Toilet Water: Actor Detained In Sharjah | India News
- Red Wings will be looking at a ‘thin’ goalkeeping market for free agents
- Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White, 66, stuns in a form-fitting orange dress as she plays Pickleball with co-host Pat Sajak on air
- Michigan blastomycosis patient recovering after treatment at Green Bay Hospital
- The U.S. economy grew at a weak 1.1% in the first quarter, a sign of a slowdown
- Bollywood actress was framed and jailed in the UAE for revenge, but others were lucky
- Displace Wins Gold Award for Most Innovative Technology Company at 2023 Stevie American Business Awards
- An effective solution for recurrent C. difficile infections
- Economist forecasts Pakistan elections in October, Imran victory
- Donald Trump attacks Joe Biden in New Hampshire: Revenge in 2024?
- PM Modi – The New Indian Express
- Meghan Markle hires Hollywood agency for film and TV production: report