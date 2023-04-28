Shake Shack opens second location in Jersey City





In 2021, Shake Shack opened in Hoboken after several years of rumors and pushbacks and in December the burger joint expanded to Jersey City at Newport Center Mall. Now Shake Shack has opened another JC location starting Thursday, April 27, this one at 318 Grove Street. Read on to learn more about Shake Shack’s two locations in Jersey City. The Grove Street location The newest Jersey City Shake Shack location is located at 318 Grove Street and is now open from 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The place will donate $1 for every burger or sandwich sold on opening day to the Community Food Bank of NJ . In addition, the first 100 guests will receive a piece of Shake Shack merchandise. Read more: where to get juices + smoothies in Hoboken + JC About the location of Newport Center Mall Shake Shack’s first Jersey City location will officially open on November 30, 2022, per JerseyDigs. The place is located on the 3rd floor of the dining pavilion in Newport Center Mall at 95 Christopher Columbus Drive near Grove Street Path Plaza. On opening day, Shake Shack donated $1 from every sandwich and burger sold to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey. The Historic Downtown Special Improvement District originally shared the news via Instagram in June, saying: We’re getting Shake Shack! 🍔 Right across from the Grove Path Plaza (95 Christopher Columbus Dr). We are so excited about all the new, diverse restaurants opening this summer in Historic Downtown 👀 Follow our page to stay updated on the new eateries around Historic Downtown Jersey City 🌟ps this is NOT the secret neighbor featured in yesterday’s post is called 😉 # let them guess #jceats #jerseycityeats #jerseycityrestaurants #njfoodie #shakeshack. Shake Shack in NJ + nationwide The original Shake Shack started in 2001 as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park. In 2004, SS was upgraded to a hot dog stand and the milkshake brand didn’t get a physical restaurant until 2010. Now, years later, there are over 100 locations in the United States. In New Jersey, the burger chain has expanded tremendously in recent years, with locations in Eatontown, Paramus, Wall, Cherry Hill, Marlton, Wayne, Livingston, Hoboken, and now two in Jersey City. In 2017, Shake Shack was in talks to move to its current location in downtown Hoboken, the three vacant lots next to the Walgreens at 1st and Washington. Several setbacks and delays later, including the Hoboken zoning board denying the plans at one point, plans for the Hoboken site went ahead. View more: The burgers you must try in Montclair + Bloomfield In December 2020, Shake Shack opened a pop-up location in Jersey City to test the waters, and also offered delivery in Hoboken. In March 2021, the restaurant opened on Mile Square. Keep up to date with all local restaurant openings by following @thehobokengirl Instagram And TikTok.

