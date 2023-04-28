Sports
Rwanda and Uganda win in Victoria Series Tournament
Uganda has claimed the Victoria Series women’s tournament by topping the round-robin group.
Only one game was possible out of a total of four scheduled games on the final two days of the Victoria Series, as the weather wiped out most of the action. The final between Uganda and Tanzania was canceled after a persistent drizzle, so Uganda claimed the trophy thanks to results in the four-match group stage.
The five-nation tournament served up very good quality cricket, but most of all saw a shift in the balance of power in the region.
Kenya is no longer the power it used to be as they lost all their games at the tournament with an almost completely new and young squad. The defeat was also hard on one of their longest-serving players and captain Sharon Juma, who retired after the tournament. Their 23ed the world rankings also took a beating, especially after losing to Rwanda, a side two places below them.
Rwanda won the most in a series expected to be the punching bag; they lost heavily to Uganda and UAE, but they showed up against Kenya and in the short match against Tanzania. Those two wins against higher ranked teams will mean a lot when the new rankings are released. ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Month for March Henriette Ishimwe stood out for them in the two victories, a bid to also earn her a second back-to-back Player of the Series award after taking the MVP crown in Nigeria. Rwanda continues to reap rewards for continued investment in the women’s game and as the T20 World Cup Qualifiers approach, they will be a force to be reckoned with in September.
The hosts Uganda won all of their round-robin matches, their toughest match being the 3-run victory over Tanzania in what was a 15 over tie game, with the hosts winning a match that pretty much sealed the tournament for them. The victories against the UAE and Rwanda were easily achieved with a lot of class shown in the way they conducted their business. A fine team effort from Uganda who weren’t great on the pitch but executed their bowling plans well to ensure they chased small totals or managed to defend their 80 in the win against Tanzania. Captain Concy Aweko won the Best Bowler award.
The UAE came to Kampala as the top-ranked side but were humbled by various African conditions. They might have won easily against Kenya, but everyone beat Kenya and also had to play against Rwanda to survive another scare. Tanzania easily sent them on their way to 138 runs with a few balls to spare and Uganda beat them by six wickets. The losses cost them dear as both teams are below them in the world rankings.
The FairBreak’s trio of Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage and Threetha Satish added some steel to the batting, especially at the top, but every time they were sacked, the UAE was always on display. Chaya Mughal and her troops should leave Kampala with respect for the region, and as a consolation Kavisha Egodage, a late arrival in Uganda, took home the best batsman award.
Tanzania put down the mark for the first two days of action, especially after an emphatic win against the UAE, they quickly took the favorites title, but it faded after losing back-to-back matches to Uganda and Tanzania. The opening combination of Fatuma Omary Kibasu and Saum Mtae was the batting combination of the series, the two always managed to get Tanzania out of the blocks quickly with Saum Mtae’s left hand showing great stroke play. However, for Tanzania, their reliability of the pair cost them two games. The contributions had to be shared for Tanzania to win the tournament.
A wonderful second edition in which a new champion with Zimbabwe (winners of the first edition) is also absent, but also a nice advertisement for women’s cricket.
winners: Uganda
runners-up: Tanzania
MVP: Henriette Therese Thank you
Best Batter: Kavisha Egodage
Dear Bowler: Concy Aweko
