Live updates, picks, analysis for football players from Georgia





The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night in Kansas City. Below you will find live updates for football players from Georgia, as well as the picks and analysis of where they might end up. Georgia is expected to have three players in the first round and could see up to 10 Bulldogs get their names throughout the draft. Georgia had a record 15 players in last year’s draft NFL Draft 2023 Georgia football live updates, analysis 11:40 PM ET: Nolan Smith has had to wait a bit longer than he might have liked, but he too will join Jalen Carter and end up with the Philadelphia Eagles.

One of the popular comparisons for Smith in the pre-design process was Haason Reddick. He now plays alongside the talented edge rusher. Georgia ties Ohio State and Alabama with three first-round picks in this year’s draft. The Bulldogs have had eight players in the first round of the last two NFL drafts, seven of them on the defensive end of the ball. Smith fell a little bit partially due to his lack of statistical production, while also recovering from a lacerated chest injury. Given the depth Philly has up front, the Eagles can afford to be patient with Smith starting his career. Davis and Dean played no significant role for Philadelphia this season.

Three quarterbacks went in the first four picks, with Bryce Young the first player off the board. The Atlanta Falcons could have had Carter at number 8, but chose to take Bijan Robinson. Time will tell if that was a wise choice. 8 p.m. ET: The design has officially started. Georgia will probably see three players leave in the first round tonight. The question regarding Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Broderick Jones is where they will end up. Carter is expected to be the first Georgia Bulldog to be taken, but there are big questions about where. Seattle was popular leading up to the draft, but there have also been rumors of teams potentially trading to take defensive tackle. The Philadelphia Eagles are a team to watch as they have the draft capital and a strong track record in picking Georgia players. Philadelphia beat Jordan Davis in the first round of last year’s draft. Carter is the only Georgia player to attend, although Kirby Smart is also present in Kansas City. As for Smith, the earliest landing spot for him appears to be No. 8. His draft slot will depend on how things look for fellow edge rushers Will Anderson and Tyree Wilson. The floor for Smith appears to be pick No. 20. With Jones, he competes for first offensive tackle alongside Paris Johnson Jr., Peter Skoronski and Darnell Wright. Jones only has 19 starts, but he may have a higher ceiling than any prospect. Georgia could also see Darnell shoot Washington and Kelee Ringo in the first round. It is a loaded draft on both the tight end and the corner back, which could push their draw stock down. The Bulldogs led all schools last year with five first-round picks and 15 overall draft picks. Georgia has a good chance of doing that again in both categories. 6:45 p.m. ET: Georgia coach Kirby Smart was on ESPN prior to the draft. He talked about each of Georgia’s prospects expected to be taken tonight. On Jalen Carter, what he needs to be successful in the NFL: I think all NFL teams that pick tonight have a great environment. They have older players who are like big brothers to the rookies. He had that in Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt. I think that’s important. I love a strong d-line coach. I think a lot of teams benefit from it because he’s a really good footballer, and if you’re a really good footballer, your schedule is diverse. He sure is.

About Nolan Smith, what he brings to an NFL team: He brings a lot of energy. Nice for the organization. Super fast guy. In a day in the era of the NFL now where it’s pass rush, pass rush, pass rush, that’s what he is. He influences the quarterback. He goes over the edge. He is very flexible. He can get trash plays. He has a lot of energy and will also play great on special teams. He goes after it. The start of each day’s practice from the moment he got hurt he was the first to chip and talk and fuel the offense. Make them mad. I love it.

About Broderick Jones: Every day at the end of practice he was the first one to come running to me, sit right in front of you and just listen to every word. God, this man has a lot of energy, a lot of juice. I remember watching his high school basketball games there in Atlanta. He has a wonderful mother and some wonderful sisters. It’s going to be a big night for him. 10 a.m. ET: Thursday will be another big day for the Georgia football program. It’s the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft and Georgia is expected to be well represented, as has become common practice under Kirby Smart. Three Bulldogs are likely to be drafted within the first 20 picks of the draft. Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Broderick Jones all hear their names on Thursday night. Carter will most likely go off the board first. His most frequent landings were Seattle at pick No. 5, Detroit at 6, and Chicago at 9. Smiths range starts with the No. 8 pick and the Atlanta Falcons. From there, Philadelphia at No. 10 and Green Bay at No. 13 have been mentioned as possible future homes. Jones may have the greatest range of the Bulldogs expected to go into the first round. He could go as high as number 9 with the Chicago Bears. But some see him having to wait until the No. 19 pick with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Georgia would also potentially see Darnell Washington and Kelee Ringo go into the first round, but at this point it seems likely they will advance to the second round. Tyson Campbell, George Pickens, and Azeez Ojulari are all recent examples of Georgia players who fell out of the first round, yet were able to find early success at the NFL level. The Bulldogs won’t match their draw from last year, when they had 15 players in the NFL draft. But Georgia could very well get back into double digits. Stetson Bennett, Chris Smith and Kenny McIntosh are among the Georgia players who will have to wait until day three of the draft to hear their names, but they will still likely be selected in this year’s draft. Carter is the only Bulldog who will be personally present at the tour this year. The festivities begin at 8 p.m. ET, with ESPN and the NFL Network broadcasting the event. NFL Draft 2023 Georgia football prospects Jalen Carter, defense tackle. Draft range: choice no. 3 to choice no. 10

Nolan Smith, outside linebacker. Draft range: choice no. 8 to choice no. 20

Broderick Jones, offensive tackle. Draft range: choice no. 9 to choice no. 19

Kelee Ringo, cornerback. Draft Range: Harvest No. 21 through Harvest No. 60

Darnell Washington, tight end. Draft Range: Harvest No. 24 through Harvest No. 50

Chris Smith, security. Draft range: fourth/fifth round

Stetson Bennett, quarterback. Draft range: Fifth/Seventh round

Warren McClendon, offensive tackle. Draft range: Fifth/Sixth round

Robert Beal, outside linebacker. Draft range: sixth/seventh round

Kenny McIntosh, running back. Draft range: sixth/seventh round

Kearis Jackson, wide receiver. Draft Range: Seventh Round/UDFA

Jack Podlesny, kicker. Draft Range: Seventh Round/UDFA

Warren Ericson, offensive guard. Draft Range: Seventh Round/UDFA NFL Draft 2023 Georgia football picks, selections This section will be updated as choices are made during design Jalen Carter to Philadelphia Eagles at pick No. 9 More 2023 NFL Draft stories from DawgNation

