Men’s tennis beats BYU 4-1 at WCC tournament





SAN DIEGO, California. The Portland men’s tennis team recorded a 4-1 victory over the BYU Cougars in the first round of the 2023 West Coast Conference Championships at the Aztec Tennis Complex on Thursday. The Pilots (12-9) advance to San Diego with the No. 30 seeded in Friday’s semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Portland came out with a dominant doubles effort to take the early 1–0 lead. Portland’s senior tandem of Sema Pankin and Eleftherios Neos cruised to a 6-3 victory over the No. 1 ranking and then Nicolas Ocana and Nikolas Tvedt secured a 6-2 victory over the No. 2 position. It was Portland’s trio of fifth-year seniors that again came through in singles to help advance the Pilots. Pankin, recently named WCC teammate of the year, doubled Portland’s lead with a 6-4, 6-1 win against Jack Barnett at the top of the lineup. Neos followed up with a 7-5, 6-1 win against No. 2 Wally Thayne and then Issa Yoshida provided the tiebreaker with a 7-6, 6-1 defeat of No. 6 Brigham Andrus. “We played really good doubles today, which kind of worked against us,” Portland head coach Aaron Gross said. “I feel like we may have gotten a little overconfident in singles. Lefty and Sema really keep getting the job done every time and then Issa came big with the clinch. I think we need to bring the same vigor to doubles tomorrow and everyone has to come forward to give us a chance against San Diego, but even then there are no guarantees as they are a very good team. We are certainly relieved and happy to get to the last four of the tournament.” The Pilots and Toreros meet tomorrow at 1:30 p.m live video And score live available at WCCSports.com. Portland 4, BYU 1

San Diego, California (Aztec Tennis Complex)

April 27, 2023 Single people 1. #101 Sema Pankin (POR) def. Jack Barnett (BYU) 6-4, 6-1

2. Eleftherios Neos (POR) def. Wally Thayne (BYU) 7-5, 6-1

3. Nicolas Ocana (POR) vs. Zach Fuchs (BYU) 4-6, 6-4, 0-3

4. Defeats Dominik Jakovljevic (BYU). Nikolas Tvedt (POR) 6-4, 6-4

5. Maxim Groysman (POR) vs. Redd Owen (BYU) 4-5, 5-5, unfinished

6. Issa Yoshida (POR) defeats. Brigham Andrews (BYU) 7-6(4), 6-1 Doubles 1. Pankin/Neos (POR) def. Barnett/Thayne (BYU) 6-3

2. Ocana/Tvedt (POR) def. Fuchs/Andrus (BYU) 6-2

3. Defeating Cade Fernando/Yoshida (POR). Jakovljevic/Owen (BYUI) 4-3, unfinished Match Notes: Portland 12-9

BYU 6-16

Order of Finish: Doubles (1.2); Singles (1,2,4,6)

