Stars goalie Jake Oettinger is concerned about the state of hockey

Stars analyst Daryl Razor Reaugh recently joined de Musers on Sportradio 96.7 FM/1310 The Ticket [KTCK-AM] to talk about Roope Hintz setting a Stars record five games in the playoffs and Jake Oettinger making NHL history in the postseason. Here are some of the highlights, edited for clarity.

What a series for Rupee Hintzwho now sets the Stars record with 11 points through five playoff games.

Relach: That’s always the beauty of playoffs. That’s why you just cross your fingers eyes and toes that the stars will take a long flight again but this time with real people in buildings and stuff as opposed to 2020 in the bubble in Edmonton because you get a guy like him who’s the gets the recognition he deserves. Same thing with Miro Heiskanen, he does so much and the points are the pinnacle, but all the things that Roope does underneath, all the little details, I mean he’s the line driver for that top line. It’s the best rule in the NHL when Joe Pavelski is healthy along with Robertson.

Hintz covers so much ice, he does so much defensive stuff for the three of them, he plays on the Stars in every situation and kills on penalties – first minute, last minute, power play. And he can skate like, you know, it’s not as ballety as Mike Modano used to be, it’s more like a big ice pig just churning up the ice, but he can fly and you can see the speed in his game.

Ticket ticker Get the latest D-FW sports news, analysis, scores and more.

And that’s been one of the biggest problems for the Stars not getting through the Game 7s. In the recent past, where they lost in Game 7, he has always been injured. And you need to keep Roope sane so we can have some more of that Roope Diem where he seizes the day. That’s what we love about him and he’s grabbing this series. They have no answer for him.

The guy they’d like to have in their line-up who might provide some speed bumps is Joel Eriksson Ek, a big, tough player in any situation and center iceman for their side, but he’s injured. He tried to play Game 3 and played for 19 seconds and then went back again with the condition that puts him out of the series, so Roope is on a rampage with that.

Jake Oettinger thrown the first shutout of the playoffs this year and, fun fact, he became the first goaltender in NHL history to record a postseason shutout against a team in his home state. We thought that would have happened by now.

Relach: No joke! Wow, that’s quite a gamble. But no, he has the State of Hockey in a state of concern. And that started in Game 4 when he was remarkable out there. And he had been fine before that, but you hadn’t really seen the full Jake Oettinger effect. And then you did and he actually stole it.

And as much as the Stars power play to make the Wild pay for their delinquent style, now you see Oettinger looking like the huge mismatch in the pipes between him and whoever they start in goal, Filip Gustavsson or Marc-Andr Fleury. And I would have put money down yesterday for Oettinger to shut them out, I really would have. When he came out of Game 4, the Stars came back home and understood that they need to tighten up more and not ask him to be as heroic as he was in Game 4. And then he came in and he was absolutely perfect. And he got the biggest, most thunderous ovation from the fans when he was announced at the start of the game and then they ended it by showering him with all their admiration at the end of the game, for good reason.

His save percentage, now in 14 playoff games, is about .945, which is insane. … You’re talking about him in the infancy of his career and he’s already establishing himself as a stud through all the regular season workload and then a legend, come playoff time, at the position. And that’s where you know, legends are really made during the playoffs at that position in the history of this league. And I know it might not be 30 or 50 playoff games, but it’s a pretty sizable body of work that he has going on right now and just posting insane numbers.

Penalty kicks seem to have changed to the story of this series as the Wild continues to be ravaged by the Stars’ power play.

Relach: It’s, I mean, they get destroyed on their shotty penalty kill and they can’t stop taking idiotic penalties. So you tie the two together and you get a 3-2 series lead. But Game 5 was decided in the first two minutes. … Tyler Seguin scores eight seconds into the five-minute major and, you know, whoever scores first in the series wins every game. And there you go. Were two minutes and about 15 seconds and Game 5 is over.

Is Minnesota undisciplined in taking all those penalty kicks or are they being coached to play on the edge and put pressure on officials to make those decisions?

Relach: It’s their style. It’s what they believe in. It’s how they are built. You know their head coach Dean Evason and I played junior hockey together and this was ages ago we played for coach Bill LaForge a legendary coach in junior hockey but he demanded demanded is probably a strong word he asked every game we 50 hits and 50 shots. That was our goal heading into every game, which is a bit bizarre. It’s hard to get all the way there, but I’m telling you, there were many nights where we tried on both sides. And there’s a little bit of that in the way he wants his teams to do their business.

There’s no doubt they’ve been chasing hits, and it really blew up in their face, especially with Marcus Foligno. And look, if you were on the other side, you’d make all the arguments that this is ridiculous. We just tried to play tough, hard-hitting playoff hockey and got punished for it repeatedly. Now you have the opportunity to kill penalties and I’ll be honest with you if they played this style and they were excellent at killing penalties they would be an absolute nightmare to deal with because they would kill everyone would bully. But it’s so expensive to play this style, and now you know it’s in the back of their mind and there’s some hesitation, they’re like, “Yeah, we want to play this way, but this is ridiculous.” We just go down the same tunnel and rabbit hole every game and it costs us the series.

… So I don’t know what they will do in the future. The Stars are fine with it, they got a top five power play and they destroyed them with it.

Twitter: @dmn_stars

Stars, Jake Oettinger hopes to seize the moment and close Wild in Road Game 6 Stanley Cup playoff central: game schedule, key stories Dallas Stars fans need to know

Find more Stars coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.