SPORTS LETTER – Taipei Times

TABLE TENNIS Taiwanese duo reach final Taiwan Cheng I-ching and Li Yu-jhun advanced to the finals of the WTT Star Contender Bangkok yesterday, beating Japanese duo Miyuu Kihara and Miyu Nagasaki 3-2 (11-6, 10-12, 9-11, 11 -6, 11-5). They will face the Chinese pair of Chen Xingtong and Kuai Man in the final at Huamark Indoor Stadium. Cheng and Li, the world’s No. 6 women’s pair, have achieved outstanding results this year, winning at the Amman Challenge in February and second at the Goa Star Challenge last month. Photo: Taipei Times, courtesy of WTT BASKETBALL Wang Nan-kuei dies Retired Taiwanese basketball player Wang Nan-kuei was killed early yesterday in a car accident on Sun Yat-sen Freeway (Highway No. 1), the National Highway Police Bureau said. He was 39. Wang’s sedan collided with a heavy truck near the 106.4 km southbound marker between Toufen and Touwu interchanges in Hsinchus Xiangshan district at around 1:30 am. The truck had previously collided with a light truck, with both trucks coming to rest in the roadway, police said. The highway section is not lit and the driver of the heavy truck did not place a warning triangle on the road after the first collision, police said. The driver and a passenger of the light truck suffered minor injuries, police said. Wang played in the Super Basketball League from 2007 to 2014. He won the league’s All-Star three-point game in 2013. BASKETBALL Yu Chang injured Taiwan’s only active MLB player Yu Chang is expected to miss six weeks due to a left wrist fracture requiring surgery. The Boston Red Sox infielder was pulled from Monday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles after a swing and miss to a slider by Bryan Baker in the top of the seventh inning. The Red Sox placed Chang on its 10-day injured list on Tuesday due to a left hamate fracture. In a social media post on Wednesday, Chang said the injury is the last thing an athlete wants, adding that he would undergo wrist surgery yesterday. Chang said he was very touched by the concern and encouragement he received, adding that he can’t wait to challenge Green Monster again. FOOTBALL Pele made an adjective The word pele on Wednesday has been added to the more than 167,000 words in the Portuguese Michaelis dictionary printed in Brazil, denoting something or someone in the sense in which it is already used informally in Brazil. The phrase already used to refer to someone who is the best at what they do has been immortalized in the pages of the dictionary, the Pele Foundation wrote on Instagram. Under the new entry, the word is defined as exceptional, incomparable, unique qualities associated with Pele, who was known as The King. He died in December last year at the age of 82.

